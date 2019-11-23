No. 16 Notre Dame continues roll with Senior Day rout of Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Once No. 16 Notre Dame forgot about the emotions of Senior Day and remembered the roll it has been on in the last three games, it returned to that dominating form. A 17-0 third quarter led the Irish to a 40-7 rout of Boston College that was closer on the scoreboard for a half, but only on the scoreboard.

If Notre Dame (9-2) had finished its early drives with the same aptitude it did later, it could have scored 50, if not 60. At no point did the Eagles (5-6) slow down the Irish. False starts, dropped passes and sloppy execution did that, until they very much did not. Even with those inefficiencies, Notre Dame did not go three-and-out until the fourth quarter, when all practical concerns had been dismissed, anyway.

They were dismissed by senior quarterback Ian Book’s 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. Though he will presumably be back for a fifth year in 2020, Book made sure to get moments for his best receivers that will or may not be: His first touchdown pass went to senior Chase Claypool, not only Claypool’s 10th of the year but also redemption for a dropped touchdown earlier; Book’s second score connected with wide-open junior tight end Cole Kmet, the highlight of his day which could conceivably be his last home game even though he has said he will return next season; and the final passing touchdown found fifth-year receiver Chris Finke in the back of the end zone, giving the last word to the last senior honored in pregame ceremonies.

The Irish refuse to let up 🔥@SlipperyFox10 pic.twitter.com/Ww2Bd62tPI — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 23, 2019

Those concerns were also dismissed by the Irish defense, its starting unit holding Boston College to 188 total yards until halfway through the fourth quarter. Against one of the best rushing attacks in the country, featuring one of the best running backs in recent history in junior AJ Dillon, Notre Dame gave up only 125 rushing yards on 39 attempts, a 3.2 yards per carry average, with its starters in.

On top of that, the Irish forced two turnovers, each quickly yielding a touchdown, highlighted by sophomore receiver Braden Lenzy‘s 61-yard dash in the third quarter.

Catch him if you can 🏃♂️💨@blspeedy21 pic.twitter.com/SNsIWhdpmx — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 23, 2019

With that chunk play, it clearly did not much matter if Notre Dame could finish the drive as it struggled to earlier — leaning on junior Jonathan Doerer for four field goals — but it also underscored just how dominant the Irish were all afternoon, even if it took the scoreboard a half to figure that out.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

11:11 — Notre Dame field goal. Jonathan Doerer 47 yards. Notre Dame 3, Boston College 0. (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:49)

Second Quarter

14:52 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 29 yards. Notre Dame 6, Boston College 0. (12 plays, 61 yards, 4:45)

7:56 — Boston College touchdown. Dennis Grosel 1-yard rush. Aaron Boumerhi PAT good. Boston College 7, Notre Dame 6. (16 plays, 84 yards, 6:52)

2:48 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 6-yard pass from Ian Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 13, Boston College 7. (15 plays, 75 yards, 5:08)

0:01 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 45 yards. Notre Dame 16, Boston College 7. (7 plays, 56 yards, 1:17)

Third Quarter

7:03 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 37 yards. Notre Dame 19, Boston College 7. (7 plays, 27 yards, 1:58)

3:44 — Notre Dame touchdown. Cole Kmet 11-yard pass from Book. Notre Dame 26, Boston College 7. (6 plays, 40 yards, 1:56)

1:44 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 61-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 33, Boston College 7. (1 play, 61 yards, 0:11)

Fourth Quarter

11:31 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Finke 6-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7. (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:38)