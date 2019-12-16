Notre Dame’s season-end awards went largely as expected Friday night. Of the 13 honors on which this space offered predictions, nine were correct in some variety. Two of the remaining four were behind-the-scenes recognitions, ones a bit tougher to prognosticate.

As was deserved, senior receiver Chase Claypool headlined the evening, winning the Monogram MVP award.

By the end of the night, the focus was already on what lies ahead, even beyond the Irish bowl date with Iowa State on Dec. 28. Most notably, fifth-year cornerback Shaun Crawford opened the figurative door to returning for a sixth season. With three years lost to three separate injuries in his career, Crawford will certainly have a strong case for an NCAA waiver granting him the additional season, a process that has already begun, per a report from the South Bend Tribune’s Eric Hansen.

In accepting the Pietrosante Award for leadership and courage, Crawford spoke broadly, though positively. By the end of the weekend, he had sent out a vague tweet, one that logic suggests is looking toward the Camping World Bowl as “1 more,” not all of 2020.

Made a commitment to my faith, family, and teammates. Let’s get 1 more… Go Irish!☘️ pic.twitter.com/BFgnsqRvc0 — Shaun Crawford (@ShaunCrawf20) December 16, 2019

If and when Crawford’s return becomes confirmed, he will shore up a cornerback position that will otherwise be a concern next season, even with a trio of signees expected to officially join the fold this week during the Early Signing Period beginning Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Notre Dame senior long snapper John Shannon won the Mannelly Award, naming him the country’s long snapper of the year. Despite having another season of eligibility available, Shannon will not return in 2020.

“He’s decided that he would like to move on and he already got placement in law enforcement in Evanston, Ill.,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday. “Pretty excited about that, he will be moving on to a full-time position in law enforcement.”

Pending 60 minutes in Orlando, Shannon has made 395 snaps in his career, with only one off-target.

JOHN. SHANNON. Our Stanford game ball recipient is the inaugural winner of the @MannellyAward, honoring the top FBS long snapper.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OrTvH0ShNs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 15, 2019

THE ECHOES AWARDS WINNERS

MVP: Claypool

Offensive Player of the Year: Ian Book

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalid Kareem

Special Teams Player of the Year: Bo Bauer

Impact Offensive Player: Cole Kmet

Impact Defensive Player: Alohi Gilman

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Jarrett Patterson

Defensive Newcomer(s) of the Year: Drew White, Kyle Hamilton

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Hainsey

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Julian Okwara

Next Man In: Jamir Jones

Back of the Year: Tony Jones

Rockne Student-Athlete: Chris Finke

Pietrosante Award: Shaun Crawford

Father Lange Iron Cross Award for work in the weight room: Asmar Bilal

Irish Around the Bend for community service: Jalen Elliott

Humble & Hungry Award: Trevor Ruhland

Walk-On Player of the Year: Mick Assaf

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Brendon Clark

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Isaiah Foskey

