Notre Dame’s season-end awards went largely as expected Friday night. Of the 13 honors on which this space offered predictions, nine were correct in some variety. Two of the remaining four were behind-the-scenes recognitions, ones a bit tougher to prognosticate.
As was deserved, senior receiver Chase Claypool headlined the evening, winning the Monogram MVP award.
By the end of the night, the focus was already on what lies ahead, even beyond the Irish bowl date with Iowa State on Dec. 28. Most notably, fifth-year cornerback Shaun Crawford opened the figurative door to returning for a sixth season. With three years lost to three separate injuries in his career, Crawford will certainly have a strong case for an NCAA waiver granting him the additional season, a process that has already begun, per a report from the South Bend Tribune’s Eric Hansen.
In accepting the Pietrosante Award for leadership and courage, Crawford spoke broadly, though positively. By the end of the weekend, he had sent out a vague tweet, one that logic suggests is looking toward the Camping World Bowl as “1 more,” not all of 2020.
If and when Crawford’s return becomes confirmed, he will shore up a cornerback position that will otherwise be a concern next season, even with a trio of signees expected to officially join the fold this week during the Early Signing Period beginning Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Notre Dame senior long snapper John Shannon won the Mannelly Award, naming him the country’s long snapper of the year. Despite having another season of eligibility available, Shannon will not return in 2020.
“He’s decided that he would like to move on and he already got placement in law enforcement in Evanston, Ill.,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday. “Pretty excited about that, he will be moving on to a full-time position in law enforcement.”
Pending 60 minutes in Orlando, Shannon has made 395 snaps in his career, with only one off-target.
JOHN. SHANNON.
THE ECHOES AWARDS WINNERS
MVP: Claypool
Offensive Player of the Year: Ian Book
Defensive Player of the Year: Khalid Kareem
Special Teams Player of the Year: Bo Bauer
Impact Offensive Player: Cole Kmet
Impact Defensive Player: Alohi Gilman
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Jarrett Patterson
Defensive Newcomer(s) of the Year: Drew White, Kyle Hamilton
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Hainsey
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Julian Okwara
Next Man In: Jamir Jones
Back of the Year: Tony Jones
Rockne Student-Athlete: Chris Finke
Pietrosante Award: Shaun Crawford
Father Lange Iron Cross Award for work in the weight room: Asmar Bilal
Irish Around the Bend for community service: Jalen Elliott
Humble & Hungry Award: Trevor Ruhland
Walk-On Player of the Year: Mick Assaf
Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Brendon Clark
Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Isaiah Foskey
