ALEXANDER EHRENSBERGER

Dusseldorf, Germany.

Measurements: 6’7”, 235 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star prospect.

Other Notable Offers: Once Ehrensberger had Notre Dame’s interest, he quickly committed in January, reducing his exposure elsewhere. Thus, it is not insulting to say the German received no other “notable” offers, with the rest of his listing coming down to Buffalo, Florida International and Old Dominion.

Projected Position: Defensive end, whether strong-side or drop could depend on his bodily-development in years to come, but Ehrensberger’s lengthy frame makes the drop perhaps more likely.

Quick Take: There is an obvious asterisk accompanying any film review of Ehrensberger: His competition makes most low-level high schools look like low-level college teams. Some of the clips in his highlight reel were filmed with the camera tilted at a 30-degree angle, just to give an idea of the operation at hand.

All that said, Ehrensberger has all the marks of raw potential. His frame will hold more weight and muscle, his length will become an asset once he learns how to best utilize it, and his pass-rush skills already include a few fundamentals. He can start working on each of those thoughts in January as an early enrollee.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: When a “Quick Take” is based entirely on a player’s potential, little more need be said about the short-term. That is amplified by the defensive end depth Mike Elston has stockpiled in recent years.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: The class ahead of Ehrensberger was headlined by Isaiah Foskey, already showing all the marks of a star, with NaNa Osafo-Mensah highly-regarded, as well. Thus, it may take some time for Ehrensberger to find a prominent role, but that should be considered a luxury in his case, giving him time to adjust in every facet.

tweet to @D_Farmer