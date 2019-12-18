CALEB OFFORD

Southaven High School; Southaven, Miss.

Measurements: 6’1”, 175 lbs.

Accolades: A consensus three-star recruit, rivals.com rated Offord as the No. 11 prospect in Mississippi and No. 43 cornerback in the class.

Other Notable Offers: Much of the South offered Offord, including Kentucky, Arkansas and Oklahoma, but Notre Dame’s stiffest competition was Vanderbilt.

Projected Position: Cornerback, where impressing as an early enrollee could do wonders for Offord in the immediate future.

Quick Take: Every so often, the reaction to a recruit’s commitment is what bears repeating without much change … “Offord stands 6-foot-1, and his film indicates his frame might actually be longer than that. He appears to be solid in press coverage with a habit of being near the ball. Some of this should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt given the level of competition may not be as staunch as generally wanted when evaluating such.”

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Those skills in press coverage could give Offord a leg up on the competition at nickel back this offseason, a chance for anyone on the roster to secure a pseudo-starting role given the increasing dearth of Irish experience at cornerback.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: That dearth will get only worse once Shaun Crawford is done in college, presumably after 2020, not in a few weeks. Otherwise, only current sophomore TaRiq Bracy has played solid collegiate stats, meaning Offord and his fellow cornerback signees will have pleny of chances to prove wrong their meager recruiting rankings.

