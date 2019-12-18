RYLIE MILLS

Lake Forest High School; Lake Forest, Ill.

Measurements: 6’5”, 270 lbs.

Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com considers Mills to be the No. 9 strongside defensive end and No. 161 overall prospect in the class.

Other Notable Offers: When discussing defensive lines in college football, three names stand out above the rest: Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. All three wanted Mills, as did Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Projected Position: Mills is already at or more than 270 pounds. If he adds much more weight, he may have to move inside to tackle from end.

Quick Take: Mills’ size will prove useful, be it at end or at tackle. He has the size to carry more weight, but he has never been slow off the ball. Given how well Notre Dame has developed its defensive linemen in recent years, the best-case scenario should be expected from Mills.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: As an early enrollee, Mills will be able to offer depth somewhere in the spring and adjust to that role for the fall, when he will likely appear in four and only four games. The Irish have the depth to be patient at all four defensive line positions, after mostly surviving some interior worries in 2019.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Mills is almost certainly going to end up on the inside of the line, but that could be at nose tackle or at three-technique. The former is asked to hold the point of attack, while the latter is more a play-making role.

Mills’ size and reach are more applicable to the three-technique, which will be well-manned by Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jayson Ademilola for the next two seasons. Then, he should be considered the front runner for a primary role in 2022.

tweet to @D_Farmer