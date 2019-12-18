Kevin Bauman

Red Bank Catholic High School; Red Bank, N.J.

Measurements: 6’5”, 235 lbs.

Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com rated Bauman as the No. 5 tight end in this class, as well as the No. 130 recruit in the country.

Other Notable Offers: Much of the Northeast chased Bauman, along with Michigan, Texas A&M and Virginia.

Projected Position: Tight end, likely the in-line option, utilized more in the running game and to create a multi-dimensional offensive approach.

Quick Take: Signing a pair of touted tight ends at a time is an interesting roster strategy for Notre Dame, but it is one that has worked. Bauman will fit in well alongside consensus four-star Michael Mayer, the latter a more dynamic option but one that could use the physical complement provided by Bauman.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With both current junior Brock Wright and current sophomore George Takacs around, there will not be immediate pressure for Bauman to play either along the line or as an H-back. If either departs this offseason, though, then Bauman would presumably be next man up.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Bauman’s physicality and frame will demand playing in time. His lower-body alone establishes him as a capable blocker. That may not be the most flattering way of saying a player will need to get on the field, but Bauman’s day will come.

