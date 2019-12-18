MICHAEL CARMODY

Mars High School; Mars, Pa.

Measurements: 6’6”, 290 lbs.

Accolades: An All-American and consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com ranks Carmody the No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 35 offensive tackle in the class.

Other Notable Offers: Carmody ‘s visit list included multiple trips to Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State each, as well as Pittsburgh. He also held offers from Auburn, Stanford and Texas A&M, to acknowledge the biggest names. But a summer spent traveling to Notre Dame convinced him of his choice, in part because his brother, Robby, plays for the Irish men’s basketball team.

Projected Position: Offensive tackle, though few things are more consistent than Notre Dame moving linemen around to get the five best on the field, even if that means moving a tackle to center.

Quick Take: Death, taxes and the Irish signing offensive tackles that will then develop in the shadows for a few years only to then showcase solid pass-blocking skills. Carmody should do nothing to affect that inevitability.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame will return all five offensive linemen in 2020, assuring Carmody will spend the season on the bench, working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program as nearly every high school offensive lineman needs.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: The flip side of returning the entire line in 2020 is at least three starting spots will open up in 2021. Just like the Irish happily move linemen around to fill out the line, they have also shown no hesitance calling up an underclassman if deserving of the work.

