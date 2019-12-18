TOSH BAKER

Pinnacle High School; Phoenix.

Measurements: 6’8”, 275 lbs.

Accolades: An All-American and consensus four-star, rivals.com rates Baker as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 48 prospect in the country.

Other Notable Offers: The entire list of usual suspects chased Baker, not surprising when considering how elite of an offensive tackle he is believed to be. That list begins with Alabama, goes through LSU and Michigan, reaches Ohio State and Oklahoma, and ends with Stanford and USC.

Projected Position: Baker’s length should keep him at tackle, and most likely left tackle.

Quick Take: Aside from being young and not entirely developed, there might not be genuine holes to point out in Baker’s game. He is better as a pass blocker than in the run game, but he does not exactly fail in the latter. His length is supplemented by quick feet, allowing him to handle either power or speed rushers off the edge.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With all five starting offensive linemen returning in 2020, Baker should be limited to four games of mop-up duty, a la Andrew Kristofic this past season.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Baker needs to put on a lot of muscle before he is ready to be a full-time starter at left tackle, but the chance will be awaiting him in 2021. The other contenders to fill in for Liam Eichenberg are current sophomore Cole Mabry and current freshmen Kristofic and Quinn Carroll. Aside from the added time in the program, none of them have anything on Baker, to put it simply.

tweet to @D_Farmer