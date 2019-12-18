MICHAEL MAYER

Covington Catholic High School; Park Hills, Ky.

Measurements: 6’5”, 235 lbs.

Accolades: An All-American, Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year, Kentucky’s Mr. Football and consensus four-star, rivals.com rates Mayer the No. 3 tight end in the class and No. 37 prospect overall.

Other Notable Offers: As one of the top tight ends in the class, Mayer was chased by the very bluebloods you would expect, such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas, to cite the highlights.

Projected Position: Tight end, where Mayer may serve both as the in-line tight end and as the detached option. He has the size for the former and the hands for the latter.

Quick Take: It is the dual-possibility of Mayer that makes him such an intriguing prospect. Rare are players that can both handle a blitzing linebacker and beat a safety in coverage. In time, Mayer could fit that ideal.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If junior Cole Kmet returns for one more year, despite arguably being the No. 1 tight end prospect in this draft class, then the Irish will lean into Kmet and sophomore Tommy Tremble next season as two physical threats down the seam or across the middle. That should reduce much need for Mayer to contribute right away.

If Kmet departs, however, then either Brock Wright, sophomore George Takacs or Mayer will be counted upon to supplement Tremble either along the line or detached.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: One way or another, both Kmet and classmate Brock Wright will be gone by 2021. Takacs has the body for the in-line tight end role, but he does not offer the multiplicity in looks that Mayer could, especially with a touch more development. It should not be considered a surprise in the slightest if Mayer succeeds Kmet as the next name rattled off when discussing “Tight End U.”

tweet to @D_Farmer