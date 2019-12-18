Xavier Watts

Burke High School; Omaha, Neb.

Measurements: 6’0”, 181 lbs.

Accolades: A consensus three-star recruit, rivals.com considers Watts to be the No. 89 receiver in the class.

Other Notable Offers: Watts chose Notre Dame over his homestate Nebraska, more than anyone else, also holding offers from Michigan, Iowa State and Wisconsin, to name a few.

Projected Position: Watts has enough speed he could work at either the slot or the field receiver positions.

Quick Take: Watts brings depth to a recruiting corps not properly supplemented in the previous recruiting cycle. He was a prolific high school contributor, setting every pertinent receiving record at his high school. While that can be diminished with some knock regarding Nebraska, realizing Watts’ ability to play the ball also caught the Irish defensive coaches’ attention should shed some light on his strengths.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Watts may be underrated, but he still needs development, and 2020 will be a season spent on the scout team for him. That will actually begin in the spring as an early enrollee.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: When the class of 2018, as in Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys, Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins, moves through the program, every receiver behind them will get a chance. That will come a year earlier for these recruits than usual, given the class of 2019 included just two receivers, neither of which was heralded or all-that committed to the position coming out of high school.

