DREW PYNE

New Canaan High School; New Canaan, Conn.

Measurements: 6’1”, 175 lbs.

Accolades: Under-Armour All-American, consensus four-star prospect, No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the class, No. 118 recruit in the class and the top player in Connecticut, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: It is a lengthy list, one headlined by Alabama, one including LSU and Michigan, one with a visit to Oklahoma. Pyne has the narrative misfortune of fitting somewhere between Phil Jurkovec and consensus four-star 2021 commit Tyler Buchner (Bishops H.S.; La Jolla, Calif.), a far more-heralded prospect than Pyne. If not for those bookends, though, Pyne’s profile is the type that earns notice.

Projected Position: Quarterback, an increasingly-stocked position for Notre Dame with senior Ian Book widely expected to return for a fifth season, Jurkovec still in the mix as a highly-touted recruit and current freshman Brendon Clark fresh off a season very much impressing on the scout team, earning Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year honors.

Quick Take: Pyne’s quick release and traditional throwing motion make it easy to understand why he was so widely sought. Beyond having the look, he is a lifelong Irish fan, wearing No. 10 because of none other than Brady Quinn.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: The quiet praises of Clark gained volume quickly this fall; he is much more than roster filler after Jurkovec. With Buchner on the horizon, the quarterback room will be filled with nothing but competition for Pyne. Right now, the leader of that room is quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, no stranger to the competition inherent to being Notre Dame’s quarterback.

Of course, Rees might end up the Irish offensive coordinator, something Pyne endorses.

“For me, coach Rees being the [offensive coordinator] would be unbelievable,” he told Irish Illustrated. “Coach Rees, his age doesn’t represent his maturity in the game of football. He’s been around it his whole life. His dad was a coach. He’s always been around it.

“I’d be very excited to have him be the OC, to have the quarterbacks coach be the OC, especially for a guy who is very respected throughout the locker room. Also, on the field, I think he’d be a great play-caller whether it’s now or down the line.”

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Most programs across the country would be envious of Notre Dame’s bounty at quarterback, even if that means four are on the roster this spring once Pyne enrolls early. In the long run, it will sort itself out, but that makes it hard to project Pyne’s exact standing.

