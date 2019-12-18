ALEX PEITSCH

Thomas Dale High School; Chester Va.

Measurements: 6’2”, 220 lbs.

Accolades: Long snappers do not rate well in the recruiting star system; in fact, having one in the class hurts the class’ overall ranking, as absurd as that is. Consider it one of many flaws in the usual system of evaluating recruiting classes.

Quick Take: When Peitsch committed in April, it was anticipated he would have a year to learn the ropes since John Shannon would have eligibility through 2020, but Shannon is heading to a life in law enforcement, meaning Notre Dame will once again be leaning on a first-year specialist.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: There was much consternation in 2019 about the Irish kicking game, featuring freshman punter Jay Bramblett and previously-inconsistent kicker junior Jonathan Doerer. Certainly in part due to Shannon’s consistency, both turned into strengths for Notre Dame. Aside from Shannon, though, some of the credit assuredly goes to special teams coordinator Brian Polian. If he can mold Peitsch into a reliable piece of the kicking operation this season, that will only burgeon that faith in Polian, just as signing strong recruiting classes does in his job as recruiting coordinator.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Next expect the Irish to drag down its recruiting ranking with a two-star long snapper in either 2023 or 2024, as the job should be Pietsch’s through 2023, barring disaster.

