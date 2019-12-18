Jay Brunelle

Saint John’s High School; Shrewsbury, Mass.

Measurements: 6’2”, 20 lbs.

Accolades: A consensus three-star prospect.

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame beat out West Virginia, UCLA and Michigan in gaining Brunelle’s commitment in June. Some of the other offers on his list stand out off the field, Harvard and Yale.

Projected Position: Receiver, perhaps as the field option, physical enough to handle coverage but not so dominant as to be utilized in isolation.

Quick Take: There is something to be said for players who perform so well at an Irish summer camp that they essentially demand a scholarship offer, a la sophomore safety Paul Moala a couple years ago. Brunelle similarly shined in June, despite a lack of hype around his recruitment. Not only did he rise to the moment, flashing some previously unseen speed, he did it in a setting where Notre Dame’s coaches could gauge him with their own eyes, no film or second-hand report needed.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Even with that compliment in mind, Brunelle will need to develop his route-running to set himself up for the impressive catches he made in high school. With the class of 2018 receivers finding their groove, such as Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys and Kevin Austin, Brunelle will likely work toward that progress on the scout team in 2020, including the spring as an early enrollee.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Following that heralded group in 2018, only two receivers signed with the Irish last recruiting cycle, creating a window of opportunity for Brunelle if he grows into his frame. It would not be too shocking if one of the 2020 juniors departs after the season, simply a speculative thought. If that comes to be reality, Brunelle may be needed sooner than expected.

