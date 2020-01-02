Notre Dame and CBs coach Todd Lyght part ways after five seasons

Notre Dame and cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght have split ways after five seasons, Irish head coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.

“I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater,” Kelly said. “He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and a coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting.

“As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed.”

A two-time consensus All-American at Notre Dame in 1989 and 1990, Lyght returned to the University in 2015 as cornerbacks coach. While he developed Julian Love into an All-American, KeiVarae Russell into a third-round draft pick and Troy Pride into a solid starter, his recruiting efforts did not match those coaching achievements.

In the most recent recruiting cycle, the Irish signed four cornerbacks in an attempt to solve depth concerns at the position through sheer numbers. This year’s four were all three-star prospects, though Ramon Henderson (Liberty High School; Bakersfield, Calif.) warranted some four-star speculation due to his length. In that respect, Lyght’s departure has been expected for a while, particularly with his family based in southern California.

Kelly will now need to fill two coaching positions, one on each side of the ball, in the coming weeks.

