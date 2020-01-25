After a Friday arrest, Notre Dame has released cornerback signee Landen Bartleson from his Letter of Intent. Bartleson, along with two 16-year-olds, faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property, according to a WKYT, a local Kentucky television station.

“After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well.”

Bartleson was taken into custody after a local business was robbed of nine guns, all recovered in a previously stolen car, per WKYT.

The consensus three-star prospect signed with Notre Dame during December’s Early Signing Period. He chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin, along with homestate programs Kentucky and Louisville. One of four cornerbacks Notre Dame signed, Bartleson was expected to quickly become a part of a depleted secondary.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame gets the letter — Landen Bartleson

Without him, and presuming the Irish do not seek out more recruits to sign in February, the roster currently sits at 86 expected scholarships in the fall, one more than the NCAA maximum allowed.

tweet to @d_farmer