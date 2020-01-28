In what should be the heyday of Notre Dame’s most-recent recruits, the Irish will face Cal in 2022, per a release from Berkeley on Monday.

The two programs have not met since four games between 1959 and 1967, of which Notre Dame won all four games.

“We are looking forward to visiting Notre Dame,” Golden Bears director of athletics Jim Knowlton said. “Notre Dame Stadium is an iconic venue, and this game provides another opportunity for our alumni to support their Bears on the road. We saw a great turnout for our game at Ole Miss this past season and again at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara. I expect we’ll have another large contingent follow us to Notre Dame for this exciting contest.”

By the time Cal arrives in South Bend on Sept. 17, the Irish will already be well-tested in 2022, beginning the season at Ohio State on Sept. 3 and then hosting Marshall on Sept. 9. For comparison’s sake, the Bears will have hosted UC Davis and visited North Texas.

In a year in which Notre Dame will face the Buckeyes, Clemson, USC and Stanford, a guarantee game against Cal might not warrant much notice, but that overlooks head coach Justin Wilcox’s progress in just three seasons. The Bears went 5-7 in 2016, the year before he arrived, and improved to 8-5 in 2019, a misleading record in its own right.

Cal went 7-0 with sophomore Chase Garbers healthy at quarterback, a shoulder injury twice plaguing him. When behind center, Garbers completed 60.9 percent of his passes while throwing 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

The Bears might not be a national title contender by 2022, especially with Garbers presumably out of eligibility by then, but they should be a much stiffer challenge than the usual opponent accompanied by a seven-figure check.

For nearer future scheduling purposes, Notre Dame announced its annual Blue-Gold Game will be April 18 at 12:30 ET, televised on NBCSN. Spring practices typically commence about six weeks beforehand.

The complete 2021 Irish schedule:

Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 6 — at Florida State

Sept. 11 — vs. Toledo

Sept. 18 — vs. Purdue

Sept. 25 — at Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago

Oct. 2 — vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 9 — at Virginia Tech

Oct. 23 — vs. USC

Oct. 30 — vs. North Carolina

Nov. 6 — vs. Navy

Nov. 13 — at Virginia

Nov. 20 — vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 27 — at Stanford

The 2022 Notre Dame schedule as known thus far:

Sept. 3 — at Ohio State

Sept. 10 — vs. Marshall

Sept. 17 — vs. Cal

Oct. 15 — vs. Stanford

Oct. 22 — vs. Navy

Nov. 5 — vs. Clemson

Nov. 26 — at USC

TBD — at North Carolina

TBD — at Syracuse

TBD — vs. Boston College

