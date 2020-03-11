Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame will not hold any in-person classes until after Easter, at the earliest, due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading through both the country and Indiana.

Notre Dame will add a week to spring break, extending it through March 19, and then conduct all classes through online-only formats.

“Although there are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus at Notre Dame, the probability that it will spread to our region is high,” University President Fr. John Jenkins said.

Though it should be low on the list of concerns, football is the focus of this site: There has yet to be any official word on the status of Irish spring football practices, but both Pete Sampson of The Athletic and Irish Sports Daily have reported the expectation is for athletic activities to continue as planned. That said, Notre Dame will also take steps to avoid “events that bring larger numbers of people together in close proximity” through April 13. The annual Blue-Gold Game is currently scheduled for April 18.

As it pertains to resuming person-to-person classes after April 13, Notre Dame said it will communicate that decision no later than April 3.

A growing number of major universities across the country have canceled in-person classes, including Ohio State, Stanford, Virginia, Duke and Michigan State, though none have halted spring football activities. Kent State, however, will forgo spring practices, according to FootballScoop.com.

As of Wednesday morning, the state of Indiana had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both Indiana University and Purdue University switched to online-only classes earlier in the week.

#BREAKING: St. Joseph County Health Department announces they now have one positive case of the coronavirus in the county — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) March 11, 2020

tweet to @d_farmer