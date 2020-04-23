Editor’s Note: Some may take this as a means of doing less work, combining both a draft preview with a draft recap. The truth is, it should be seen as a peek behind the curtain. A draft recap is written long ahead of time, leaning heavily on repurposing the draft preview, so as to publish quickly upon the announcement of the pick. The thought is, this might be a more light-hearted approach. These days, light-hearted approaches are the way to go, though perhaps the NFL’s approach to draft logistics is taking that too seriously.

Former Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool's path from the fringes of Canada to the highest level of football

Claypool’s draft stock was undoubtedly helped by his 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, but his 2019 numbers of 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, many of them highlight-worthy, certainly did even more for this weekend’s result.

WR Chase Claypool career at Notre Dame: 151 Catches

Then again, Claypool’s five tackles and one fumble recovery as a star senior receiver also spoke volumes about his willingness to do anything to get on the field, a characteristic that appeals to any NFL front office when scouting a physical receiver with a skill set that makes projecting his future a bit murky.

Some still consider Claypool as a tight end-to-be, but he has continually argued against that possibility, despite his size and happiness when playing physically. He finished his Irish career with 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 20 tackles.

From Canada to Notre Dame, from special teams to select company

