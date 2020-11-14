Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A slow start granted brief credence to Phil Jurkovec’s revenge, 1993’s reprisal and Notre Dame’s letdown, but the Irish proved anything else is not always better as they stifled Jurkovec’s anger, turned 1993 memories into 2012 recollections and simply outplayed Boston College, 45-31.

Fifth-year quarterback Ian Book filled the stat sheet against his former understudy, throwing for three touchdowns and 283 yards while completing 20 of 27 passes, adding another score and 85 yards on the ground. If there was any doubt about who was the better quarterback Saturday, Book settled it definitively, playing so well Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC) could have turned to his current backup in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Book played great,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said to ABC in a sideline interview immediately after the game. “I thought the offense was really good, showed a physicality certainly that we wanted to have out there today.”

All three of Book’s touchdown passes went to graduate transfer Ben Skowronek, repeatedly using his 6-foot-3 frame to out-body defensive backs. Similarly, the Irish offensive line bulldozed the Eagles defense throughout the afternoon, paving the way for 278 rushing yards. Book’s scampers led the way, with Kyren Williams (nine carries for 37 yards), Chris Tyree (17 carries for 74 yards) and C'Bo Flemister (10 carries for 53 yards) splitting the main workload. Flemister found the end zone twice before leaving with an injury.

Jurkovec started well, completing 4-of-6 passes for 51 yards on an efficient touchdown drive that concluded with a risky scoring pass to star receiver Zay Flowers. That moment of concerning ingenuity represented Jurkovec’s ceiling. He did not score again until the closing minutes of the game and went 14-of-34 for 221 yards with an interception after that opening salvo.

“We were a bit tired on defense,” Kelly said. “You could see that today. It wasn’t our best performance defensively.”

After the game, Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley revealed Jurkovec separated his shoulder two weeks ago at Clemson.

Across the board, Notre Dame dominated the Eagles, despite trailing for 7:09, more than three times as long as the Irish chased No. 1 Clemson a week ago. Notre Dame gained 561 yards to Boston College’s 357, held the Eagles to 3.4 yards per rush and 4-of-11 on third downs.

The Irish reach their idle week, after six consecutive weeks with games, worn out but victorious, having done away with the most unnecessary and unfulfilled storylines of the season in one dominating performance.

STAT OF THE GAME

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

9:39 — Notre Dame field goal. Jonathan Doerer 23 yards. Notre Dame 3, Boston College 0. (13 plays, 70 yards, 5:21)

5:03 — Boston College touchdown. Zay Flowers 4-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec. Aaron Boumerhi PAT good. Boston College 7, Notre Dame 3. (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:30)

3:56 — Boston College field goal. Boumerhi 41 yards. Boston College 10, Notre Dame 3. (4 plays, -6 yards, 0:56)

0:11 — Notre Dame touchdown. Ben Skowronek 10-yard pass from Ian Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Boston College 10. (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:45)

Second Quarter

12:41 — Boston College field goal. Boumerhi 31 yards. Boston College 13, Notre Dame 10. (9 plays, 44 yards, 2:30)

10:24 — Notre Dame touchdown. C’Bo Flemister 2-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Boston College 13. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:17)

5:43 — Notre Dame touchdown. Skowronek 13-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Boston College 13. (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:32)

3:12 — Boston College field goal. Boumerhi 35 yards. Notre Dame 24, Boston College 16. (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:31)

0:04 — Notre Dame touchdown. Skowronek 7-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Boston College 16. (9 plays, 49 yards, 2:05)

Third Quarter

6:34 — Notre Dame touchdown. Flemister 1-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Boston College 16. (4 plays, 43 yards, 1:57)

0:35 — Boston College touchdown. David Bailey 3-yard rush. Boumehri PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Boston College 23. (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:59)

Fourth Quarter

12:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Book 6-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 45, Boston College 23. (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:10)

4:09 — Boston College touchdown. Hunter Long 8-yard pass from Jurkovec. Travis Levy 2-point conversion rush good. Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31. (6 plays, 70 yards, 1:28)



