Add another one to the “Tight End U” ledger. Notre Dame has now produced eight NFL draft picks at tight end during Brian Kelly’s 11 years as head coach and 10 since Anthony Fasano was selected in the second round in 2006. Tommy Tremble did not quite match that, but the former Irish tight end was picked No. 83 overall in the third round of the draft by the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Suffice it to say, Tremble made a smart decision in bypassing his remaining eligibility, a decision he made in January after catching 19 passes for 218 yards last season. More than in the passing game, Tremble made his collegiate mark with vicious run blocking, but his athleticism made it clear more could be achieved aerially, as well.

“I’m a guy who, given his opportunities, gave everything he had,” Tremble said in late March. “Given more opportunities, I’ll give even more.”

Running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at Notre Dame’s Pro Day helped Tremble’s cause, but so did the Irish reputation in tight end development. Notre Dame has had a tight end drafted in four straight springs, highlighted by Cole Kmet at No. 43 overall to the Chicago Bears last year. Of those eight picked during Kelly’s tenure, three have been three second-rounders and Tyler Eifert was a first-round pick in 2013.

No pressure on rising sophomore tight end Michael Mayer, but that is the run he is expected to continue come 2023.

