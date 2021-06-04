Marshall guard Cain Madden transfers to Notre Dame, likely 2021 starter

Needing to replace four NFL-bound offensive linemen, Notre Dame turned to the transfer portal for some interior experience. Marshall guard Cain Madden announced a grad transfer to the Irish on Friday afternoon.

To stick with the summer’s format, let’s discuss his arrival and impact in “99-to-0” terms …

No. 62

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 313 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: Madden can only enjoy this transfer because of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. He started for the Herd the last three seasons, in addition to playing in all 13 games in 2017, but with 2020 essentially not counting for eligibility concerns, Madden has this one season remaining.

Depth Chart: A second-team All-American does not transfer to a national program like Notre Dame if he does not expect to start.

Recruiting: A former walk-on, Madden got to enjoy more of the traditional recruiting process this time around. A visit to Florida State as the pandemic-long dead period ended may have worried some around the Irish program, but that was the biggest threat to this commitment.

CAREER TO DATE

Starting 31 games at any team in the FBS level will garner attention from the rest of the country. Madden first started in 2018 as a result of an injury to a classmate, but he then never relinquished that gig.

Marshall went 24-12 in those three seasons with Madden the crucial piece of its offensive line.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS



2021 OUTLOOK

Three pieces of Notre Dame’s offensive line are known, if not completely set in positions. Junior Zeke Correll will start at center, and senior Jarrett Patterson and fifth-year Josh Lugg will start somewhere.

Patterson and Lugg seemed likely to form a guard-tackle duo on one side of the line, presumably the right side, based on spring practices. That logic leaves the left guard position open for Madden.

However, Madden played right guard with great success at Marshall. His arrival should thus split up the veteran duo, with Lugg at right tackle and Patterson then moving to either left tackle or left guard, depending on which early-enrolled freshman is most ready for a starting role on Labor Day Eve, tackle Blake Fisher or guard Rocco Spindler.

Both impressed throughout the spring, and Patterson was long seen as a tackle prospect, but Fisher is the more likely starter.

Spindler’s early arrival impressed to the extent that Dillan Gibbons sought a transfer to Florida State for a chance to start. Madden’s arrival, however, should bump Spindler back down to the second-team for the year.

That is neither a bad thing nor a shock for Spindler. Notre Dame has not started a freshman on the offensive line in the opener in 15 years. Ever expecting otherwise would have been the shock, even if it may still happen with Fisher at left tackle.

Madden will provide the Irish experience and a knack for run blocking, while allowing Spindler some time to develop into a surefire 2022 starter.

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

To run that sequence back one more time … Spindler enrolled early and played so well, Gibbons felt obligated to transfer for his final season. He went to Florida State, which then tried to also pull in Madden. Instead, he went to Notre Dame thanks to the roster spot opened up by Gibbons’ departure.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

Let’s try this again

No. 99 Rylie Mills, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 98 Alexander Ehrensberger, sophomore defensive end

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, early-enrolled freshman defensive tackle the size of a Volkswagen

No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, fifth-year defensive tackle-turned-end

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, early-enrolled freshman tight end, a former high school quarterback

No. 87 Michael Mayer, star sophomore tight end and lead offensive weapon

No. 85 George Takacs, senior tight end, ‘152 years old’

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, sophomore tight end

No. 82 Xavier Watts, sophomore receiver

No. 81 Jay Brunelle, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 80 Cane Berrong, early-enrolled freshman tight end

No. 79 Tosh Baker, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 78 Pat Coogan, incoming freshman center

No. 77 Quinn Carroll, junior offensive lineman

No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman

No. 75 Josh Lugg, fifth-year right tackle, finally a starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, junior offensive tackle, possible backup center

No. 72 Caleb Johnson, early-enrolled offensive tackle, former Auburn commit

No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

No. 68 Michael Carmody, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, senior defensive tackle

No. 56 John Dirksen, senior reserve offensive lineman

No. 56 Howard Cross, junior defensive tackle

No. 55 Jarrett Patterson, the best Irish offensive lineman

No. 54 Jacob Lacey, junior defensive tackle

No. 54 Blake Fisher, early-enrolled freshman left tackle, starter?

No. 52 Zeke Correll, junior, starting center

tweet to @d_farmer