Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 34 Osita Ekwonu, junior defensive end

Listed measurements: 6-foot ¾, 236 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: Though entering his third season at Notre Dame, otherwise known as being a junior, Ekwonu has four full seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver last year.

Depth Chart: Ekwonu took snaps at Vyper end this past spring, a role that puts a premium on pass rush while still needing coverage abilities like those found in a former linebacker. There is potential for Ekwonu at defensive end, but for now, the Irish will lean on junior Isaiah Foskey and sophomore Jordan Botelho.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star and the No. 15 inside linebacker in the class of 2019, per rivals.com, Ekwonu could have chosen Alabama, Auburn or Michigan, but he never let his focus go far from Notre Dame. The No. 232 overall prospect in the class, Ekwonu committed just two months after a springtime official visit, a full six months before he could officially sign.

CAREER TO DATE

Ekwonu has yet to take a snap from scrimmage, so every stat and appearance herein came on special teams. Most notably, he blocked a punt against South Florida last season that Botelho then recovered for a touchdown.

2019: 3 games, 1 tackle.

2020: 9 games, 3 tackles, one blocked punt.

QUOTE

The move up front for Ekwonu is not entirely unexpected. It had been lightly considered in the years preceding new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s arrival, and given the uptick in linebacker recruiting the last two cycles, the path to playing time there was becoming more and more cloudy for Ekwonu. At defensive end, at least, Notre Dame insists on a heavy rotation, meaning even a third-stringer will see worthwhile playing time.

“We felt like there was a lot of competition at linebacker,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in late April, toward the end of spring practices. “We wanted to get a really good athlete and put him in a position. It’s a very competitive situation for him. We’ll get a chance to see him in the spring game and be able to get a better evaluation in the game.”

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 35 Marist Liufau, junior Hawaiian linebacker Former USC pledge, linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka commits to Notre Dame Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 37 Joshua Bryan, incoming freshman kicker

2021 OUTLOOK

Modern roster construction and turnover provide opportunities in all sorts of ways. For some, it comes in the form of a new chance at Colorado. For others, it comes after a former special teams ace transferred somewhere he might start on defense.

Jack Lamb’s transfer westward leaves a hole on special teams coverage, and while that may seem a small role for Ekwonu to blossom in, it is a role, nonetheless.

Lamb made 13 tackles last season. Ekwonu should come close to that number on coverage units alone.

He may not get much work on defense — partly because of the established top duo, partly because a position switch naturally comes with a learning curve, particularly when in a new defense anyway — but any chances there should also yield some quarterback hurries.

Ekwonu arrived at Notre Dame as a seemingly surefire recruit. Waiting this long to get a pertinent chance at playing time was not expected, but it is at least somewhat because the Irish roster has continually improved during this four-year resurgence. That is not a knock on Ekwonu so much as a testament to the last couple defensive coordinators.

DOWN THE ROAD

This may come across more awkwardly than intended, but … Ekwonu has the body of someone who will contribute on a Power Five team before his time is done. There is both explosiveness and speed evident in his little film, and at some point, that will break through.

At Notre Dame, though, that may take a moment. Foskey should at least have to consider the NFL after this season, and if so, Ekwonu’s time waiting could soon come to an end. If Foskey heads to the next level — another example of a player’s body making it clear what his ceiling is, in this case, starting on an NFL defensive line — then the Irish will have only Botelho as an established Vyper.

While early-enrolled freshmen Will Schweitzer and Devin Aupiu will provide depth, Ekwonu will be the more likely No. 2 in 2022. That could, in turn, lead to a starting role in 2023.

