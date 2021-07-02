Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A year after signing four cornerbacks in an attempt to restore depth at the vital position, Notre Dame has gained a second cornerback commitment in the class of 2021 thanks to consensus three-star cornerback Jayden Bellamy (Bergen Catholic High School; Oradell, N.J.) choosing the Irish on Friday.

Bellamy also considered Penn State and Rutgers, in addition to holding offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson and many others on a lengthy list.

The 6-foot cornerback visited Notre Dame and Penn State on back-to-back weekends in June, also making a few stops to nearby Rutgers.

His blatant speed explains the discrepancy between that recruiting ranking — the No. 59 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com — and that offer list. In modern college football, few things are more important than perimeter speed, and Bellamy has it. Jump to the 1:56 mark in his highlight reel, as he catches a bubble screen as a receiver, and watch him wheel up the sideline.

That speed cannot be diminished. Combine it with solid film study and Bellamy should be set up for a pick-six in his college career, and no, that is not meant to be hyperbolic.

The 17th commit in the class that began its official visits only 32 days ago, Bellamy joins consensus four-star Jaden Mickey as the cornerbacks in the group. With a quartet a year ahead of them and three more currently as sophomores, the Irish may have suitable cornerback depth in 2022, a rarity in recent years despite Notre Dame’s four-years-and-counting resurgence.

If it was easy, Everyone would do it. #GoIrish☘️ C O M M I T T E D ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/tWR3BkMrMJ — Jayden Bellamy (@jaydenknows_) July 2, 2021

