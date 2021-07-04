Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame’s holiday weekend fireworks are geared toward preventing opposing offense’s fireworks for years to come. The Irish secured a second defensive back commitment this weekend with rivals.com four-star Devin Moore’s decision on Sunday.

Moore (Naples High School; Fla.) chose Notre Dame after visiting South Bend, Alabama, Florida and Stanford throughout June. He also holds offers from Georgia, Michigan and his homestate’s powers Florida State and Miami.

Visiting Stanford just days after his trip to northern Indiana, Moore’s inclination was to join the Cardinal. Only in waiting a couple weeks to think it over did he settle on joining the Irish.

“After I took the Stanford visit, I was Stanford everything,” Moore said to Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I knew that was off of adrenaline, so I took a week to chill out, think about it all and reevaluate. I talked it over with my family over dinner one night, and they were big fans of Notre Dame like I was too. I was hoping they’d say Notre Dame like me, and they did.”

The No. 29 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com, Moore’s 6-foot-2 length makes him project as a safety, or at least as a possibility. His length could also lead to physical play as a boundary cornerback in years to come.

The All-American Bowl invitee has genuine track speed, but it is his comfort tracking the ball in the air that most sets him apart. Moore’s aggressiveness with his hands upon a pass’s arrival wreaks havoc on receivers in a variety of ways, and his length and strength make him already capable in press coverage, as well as adept at shedding a block in space.

The 18th commitment in the Irish class of 2022, Moore joins consensus three-star cornerback Jayden Bellamy (Bergen Catholic High School; Oradell, N.J.) in adding to Notre Dame’s future secondaries just this weekend.

tweet to @d_farmer