Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Nana Osafo-Mensah, junior defensive end

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3 ⅛, 249 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A junior, Osafo-Mensah’s eligibility clock has not yet started ticking, leaving him with four seasons remaining if so wanted.

Depth Chart: Fifth-year Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s move to “Big” end from defensive tackle knocks Osafo-Mensah down to third on the depth chart, with senior Justin Ademilola fitting in between the two hyphens.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect and All-American, Osafo-Mensah chose Notre Dame over his homestate Texas. Rivals.com rated him the No. 9 defensive end in the class and No. 200 recruit overall upon his signing, though a poor showing at the All-American Bowl dropped that positional ranking to No. 23 and the national slotting off the board. Consider those drastic movements a ripe example of the reactionary nature of recruiting rankings.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Video games and performance drinks, what else does a college athlete need? Osafo-Mensah now makes money off both.

Teaming up with @yokegaming and @DrinkBODYARMOR so fans can game with me for free all day! Grab some BODYARMOR Sports Drink and let's see what y'all got 💧🎮👀 #OneMore https://t.co/IvSHpztKV1 — NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) July 9, 2021

CAREER TO DATE

An early enrollee in 2019, Osafo-Mensah saw the field in a pair of 52-point blowouts, making one tackle against New Mexico, as a freshman before a knee injury last August cost him the 2020 season.

Osafo-Mensah’s rehab progressed quickly enough to practice in December, but he missed the entire season, all the same.

QUOTES

Thanks to that knee injury, all anyone outside the program can do is speculate about Osafo-Mensah’s near- and long-term futures, but within the program, the comparisons are complimentary.

“Nana has done a nice job for us,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in late April. “[Defensive line coach Mike] Elston is cross-training him at both the defensive tackle and the defensive end positions, as a big-bodied guy. He’s done a really nice job in the weight room, he’s physically strong.

“He has some Khalid Kareem traits to him in terms of pass rush and physicality. He’s had a really good spring for us.”

2021 OUTLOOK

A Kareem comparison can go beyond Osafo-Mensah’s large frame and possible positional versatility. Kareem had to wait to get his chance at a starting role, as well, only coming his junior season. Osafo-Mensah will not get that opportunity this year, but he may finally see a moment to contribute.

Elston insists on rotating vast portions of his defensive line, sometimes swapping out the entire line. Going three-deep at the Big end position will aid that cause, and presuming health, Osafo-Mensah should be up to that task, at the absolute least.

Recruited partly because of his quickness, an agility that has shown itself in practices the last two years when Osafo-Mensah has able to practice, he could benefit from being third on that depth chart. If offensive linemen are worn down by Tagovailoa-Amosa and Ademilola, while the third defensive end is not only similarly potent but also fresh, then Osafo-Mensah may find himself in the opponent’s backfield a few times.

A few tackles for loss would resonate more than a dozen total tackles would, setting up Osafo-Mensah to further impress in 2022.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Joe Wilkins Jr., senior receiver, team favorite Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 19 Justin Ademilola, senior defensive end Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 19 Jay Bramblett, junior punter

DOWN THE ROAD

Every expectation suggests Tagovailoa-Amosa will try his hand at the NFL next year despite having eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. That will leave Ademilola and Osafo-Mensah to compete.

The greatest likelihood is they split time with Ademilola the nominal starter, but Elston will not insist on that if Osafo-Mensah performs better than his counterpart. Given how little has been seen of Osafo-Mensah — it should be reminded, he was a significant recruit — playing his way into starting duties in 2022 and 2023 is within the realm of possibility.

