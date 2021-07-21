Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: The one class on Notre Dame’s roster with clear eligibility parameters, Colzie has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: The Irish have plenty of veteran receivers, but unproven ones. Leaning on literal time in the program, Colzie should be no higher than third among Notre Dame’s boundary receivers, trailing seniors Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins, but given the former’s inability to stay on the field, Colzie may find himself with a chance at playing time despite his elders.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star and the No. 19 receiver in the class, per rivals.com, Colzie committed to the Irish in October of 2019 before de-committing within the first weeks of the pandemic to consider the litany of options in front of him, including Alabama, Oregon and his hometown Georgia. While reopening recruitments due to a lack of visits made sense during the pandemic cycle, Colzie did so before he ever would have been able to visit campus in regular times, at a point in the pandemic when players and coaches alike naively thought recruiting would return to normal sooner than later.

His de-commitment, instead, was more worrisome for Notre Dame, but Colzie never found another school to strongly consider, reestablishing his commitment to the Irish in September with Tennessee his runner-up.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

A significant portion of Colzie’s Twitter activity is either him praising his mother or retweeting her praises of him. Not to be too cynical, but at some point, some college athlete will find a way to turn a profit off Mother’s Day, right?

Today is my QUEEN’S Birthday!! I celebrate you mom and I LOVE YOU ❤️ with all my heart 🖤!! THANK YOU for all the sacrifices you’ve made for me!! I pray that God blesses you with many more years that I can share with you!! Love FOREVER, Deion 🖤💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/IaaHyMp6P5 — Deion Colzie (@almightydeion_) May 8, 2021

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN COLZIE SIGNED

“With a bit more weight on his frame, Colzie could become the successor to Kevin Austin as Notre Dame’s big-bodied boundary receiver, following in the footsteps of Javon McKinley, Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin. For reference, McKinley is listed at only 215 pounds, though he is two inches shorter than Colzie. Claypool carried another 10-15 pounds at a height more similar to Colzie’s.

“The idea of Colzie working the sideline goes beyond his height. A state medalist high jumper, he also has the body control to excel in the role.”

2021 OUTLOOK

Colzie runs a 10.82-second 100-meter dash. He leaps 6-foot-8 in the high jump. Colzie already enjoys a physical skill set that sets him apart from nearly all other receivers in the country, a skill set that will make him an ideal boundary receiver with body control when out-jumping opposing cornerbacks for deep routes and back-shoulder comebacks alike.

AGTG 🙏🏽 for blessing me! Today I beat my own record and Pr’d with a 6’8 HJ at the Area Championship!! Excuse the background talking 😂 @Athens_Academy @NDFootball @dalex3333 @aarynkearney pic.twitter.com/L331gPuSnX — Deion Colzie (@almightydeion_) April 1, 2021

But Notre Dame’s offense is notoriously difficult for freshman receivers to grasp enough to earn playing time. Wilkins, for example, has long been considered capable in all regards, but he had to wait two seasons to get a chance on offense.

“Definitely a difficult offense,” Wilkins said after he broke through for a week last year. “We have a lot of plays, a lot of different formations, the same play out of different formations, it’s a lot to it. Coming at it as a freshman, you’re thrown this huge playbook and you have to know it. It’s rough, it’s definitely rough learning the plays.”

If Colzie can prove to be the exception to that rule, he may already be physically ready to back up Austin, if not replace him should the senior once again fail to remain available be it by injury or otherwise.

If not, the Irish are likely to play Colzie in only four games so as to preserve a year of eligibility for a player who may be enough of a future star as to render that long-term caution moot.

DOWN THE ROAD

Austin may return in 2022 to further prove his own viability, but Colzie’s physical profile is so impressive it is hard to imagine him not contributing past this season

Two such receivers on the perimeter would be a nightmare for opponents, the kind of nightmare Notre Dame has not been able to create since the days of Michael Floyd and Golden Tate.

