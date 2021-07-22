Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ⅞, 182 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: As an early-enrolled freshman, Barnes obviously has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Barnes worked at field cornerback during his spring head start, where he should crack the depth chart no higher than third, behind sophomore Clarence Lewis and senior Tariq Bracy. Even if Bracy ends up working at nickel back throughout the fall, Barnes is not in position for extensive work, at least not as of yet.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Barnes’ ratings and his offers diverged. While rivals.com may have considered him the No. 60 cornerback in the class, Clemson, LSU, Oregon and USC all saw fit to pursue the Maryland product.

To some degree, Barnes’ recruiting profile was diminished by his lack of a senior season due to the pandemic, but that clearly did not hurt his quality of options.

Though not a for-profit opportunity, Barnes and the rest of his teammates will partake in a “Lift for Life” tomorrow (Friday) to benefit rare disease research. For every max rep taken on the leg press, donations will go to the undeniably good cause.

1 in 10 Americans are affected by #RareDiseases. Help @NDFootball make a difference in the #RareDiseaseCommunity as we compete in our @UpliftingAth #LiftForLife on July 23! Pledge per each leg press rep our team performs! #WeTackleRare https://t.co/qNVwntbfy2 pic.twitter.com/qGUP6CUDjM — Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) July 21, 2021

“Barnes comes in as a cornerback, and his length would serve him well there, but it could also serve well at safety, where Notre Dame is more likely to be short-handed down the line.

“In addition to length, Barnes brings speed. In other words, he has the tools of an ideal cornerback. As suggested above, the three-star ranking is misguided in this instance. …

“Whether Barnes ends up at cornerback or safety, the recent years when Notre Dame missed at one of those positions (2017 at cornerback, 2020 at safety) mean large holes exist on the depth chart.”

2021 OUTLOOK

Enrolling a semester early may have put Barnes in better position to play in 2021, but the growing depth at cornerback for the Irish means that is still not an excellent chance. Notre Dame has added pieces at corner diligently the last few recruiting cycles. Add in receiver-turned-corner junior Cam Hart, presumed boundary starter, and suddenly the Irish may not be as desperate at cornerback as they have seemed to be every couple seasons for the last decade.

Nonetheless, Barnes’ length could make him an intriguing piece if needed. Two things remain beyond teaching at cornerback, speed and length, and Barnes already has half that combination to a degree perhaps only Hart can genuinely match in the position group.

Early enrollee CB Ryan Barnes flashing his length here. Video | Notre Dame Athletics pic.twitter.com/hHqN4VtAht — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 17, 2021

It is most likely Barnes sees minimal action in 2021, perhaps in a few blowouts or maybe in a very specific matchup against a physical receiver.

DOWN THE ROAD

Barnes could move to safety in years to come, something openly acknowledged during his recruitment, but his most likely destination may be boundary cornerback, where his length could be best utilized.

Hart should have that position to himself for the next two seasons, giving Barnes some time to work on the finer pieces of his technique.

