Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: The one class on Notre Dame’s roster with clear eligibility parameters, Thomas has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: The Irish will give their quartet of senior receivers all sorts of chances to finally step forward this preseason, but if a couple of them (continue to) falter, particularly Braden Lenzy at the field position, then Thomas and his fellow freshmen may get opportunities sooner than expected.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 45 receiver in the country, per rivals.com, Thomas turned down most of the SEC, including his homestate Georgia, when he chose Notre Dame. In landing Thomas, the Irish continued a recent trend of leaning on the Peach State, with notable signees such as safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Tommy Tremble coming through in ways players from other southeastern states often have not.

No. 83? NOW?

Projecting the incoming freshmen’s uniform numbers is always nothing but pure conjecture, but there is also always some logic in those attempts. Thomas wore No. 4 in high school; Notre Dame does not have a No. 14 on offense. There was seemingly the possibility of a fit.

But in preparing for the preseason, the media relations team has updated incoming freshmen’s pages on the University website, and in doing so, revealed Thomas will be No. 83 this season.

So at the cost of very clearly being quite out of order, Thomas shows up now, along with his new number. And for that matter, three of the previous submission are corrected. Defensive end Jason Onye will wear No. 47, not No. 38. Kicker Joshua Bryan will wear No. 91, not No. 37. And defensive back Chance Tucker will wear No. 18, not No. 22, in a truly confounding choice given defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is also listed as wearing No. 18.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Not everything needs to be about money. Sometimes it is about fun, and whatever else this is …

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN THOMAS SIGNED

“Thomas’ 4.6-second 40-yard dash speed does not leap off the screen, but his acceleration and detailed footwork make him a dangerous route-runner, particularly pertinent at either the field position or the slot.

“The critique of the Irish roster this year, and to a lesser extent the last four years, has been a lack of outside playmakers. Stocking the roster with fundamental receivers like Thomas should change that in due time.

2021 OUTLOOK

Be it at the field position or along the boundary, Thomas will be behind a senior (or two) given many chances to fail. That is not an outright luxury bestowed by the Irish coaching staff, but rather an attempt at getting the best players on the field no matter what. Notre Dame knows it needs to better develop its perimeter playmakers. In 2021, those most dangerous options will be Lenzy and classmate Kevin Austin.

That will all make getting on the field more difficult for Thomas, if not impossible on offense. But on special teams, his underrated physicality should translate.

Playing four games on coverage units would be a starting point for Thomas, and a starting point that could turn into more pretty quickly given the turnover on the Irish special teams this offseason.

DOWN THE ROAD

Thomas’ long stride belies his athleticism, but it will reveal itself in due time. That stride will be best used in the field role, where plenty of space is available, not to mention his 6-foot-1 frame is a bit undersized for the boundary role as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has used it.

Lenzy may hold onto the starting role on the wide side through 2022, but after that, consider it up for grabs. While Thomas is not touted as much as the other two freshman receivers (Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie), a four-star prospect out of Georgia should be viewed with as much long-term optimism as nearly any other recruit.

