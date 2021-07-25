Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A freshman, Kollie has all four seasons of eligibility ahead of him.

Depth Chart: Junior Jack Kiser will start at Rover on Labor Day Eve (43 days), partly because while senior Paul Moala’s recovery from an Achilles injury may have moved quicker than expected this spring, it should still be managed carefully. Behind Kiser, though — particularly while Moala gets up to full speed — Kollie could work his way into a complementary role.

Recruiting: An Under Armour All-American and consensus four-star, Kollie wavered in his commitment to Notre Dame when defensive coordinator Clark Lea took the head coaching job at Vanderbilt. Kollie had been pursued by the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, so he had plenty of other offers to consider once his primary Irish contact left South Bend.

But Lea went out of his way to reassure Kollie as he put together his own first recruiting class with the Commodores, making it clear to the Butkus Award winner (best high school linebacker) that Notre Dame was where he belonged.

No. 32? NOW?

Projecting the incoming freshmen’s uniform numbers is an exercise in making mistakes. Conjecture thought Kollie would get one of thee Notre Dame numbers of lore, but Nos. 3, 5 and 7 are all currently unavailable on this roster, so No. 9 felt like the next best option, somewhat following in the footsteps of Jaylon Smith, also a one-time high school Butkus Award winner.

But instead, the Irish have hung No. 32 on Kollie’s shoulders, per an updated profile page on the University’s website, a number that first appeared on his Instagram a month ago.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Social media is about more than being social these days. Instead, it is now an avenue toward greater rewards.

With the New NIL in effect I’m looking to maximize all my opportunities. Let me know if anyone is interested in any sort of business/partnership! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/26JWb8rg16 — Prince Kollie (@p_kollie_21) July 2, 2021

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN KOLLIE SIGNED

“Discussions of Kollie include two knocks on him: His size makes him a hybrid linebacker candidate and his high school competition is lackluster. In the eyes of the Irish coaching staff, though, neither of those is a concern. “Tweeners” make ideal Rovers, and its eye for talent evaluation has proven itself in recent years: Paul Moala, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau all could have been similarly knocked for their high school competition, and all three look like viable contributors at the next level.

QUOTES

Comparing Kollie to Smith in any regard is unfairly aggressive. So is putting him in the same sentence as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but then again, Owusu-Koramoah did win the collegiate Butkus Award the same year Kollie won the high school version. For that matter, the duo doing such put them in a direct parallel with Smith and Manti Te’o, who pulled off the same double in 2012.

But Brian Kelly compared Kollie to Owusu-Koramoah, and some quotes warrant sharing repeatedly.

“People always talk in terms of playmakers on offense,” the Notre Dame head coach said during December’s signing period. “[Kollie is] a playmaker on defense. He wrecks your day on offense.

“We saw so many similarities with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Prince in terms of the way they play. The suddenness, just the natural fit at the Rover position for us, which we’ll continue to employ in our defensive structure. To add a playmaker of his capabilities was so attractive to us and it was a natural fit.”

2021 OUTLOOK

The Irish coaching staff, new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman included, likes Kiser. Some of the 2021 scheme will be designed to showcase the Indiana native. That kind of emphasis implies an assumption that Kiser will rise to the occasion.

But to keep him fresh, Notre Dame may put Kollie into genuinely competitive moments. He already has a frame to hold up at the next level, and Kollie has always relished the physical nature of the game.

The Irish may first break in Kollie with work on the special teams coverage units, but making a few tackles there would only strengthen the likelihood of picking up some of Kiser’s workload.

DOWN THE ROAD

Kollie is poised to be the next in line among “great Notre Dame linebackers,” as made clear by mentioning the last few above. But the next next is also possibly already committed.

The Irish not only have four consensus four-star linebackers pledged in the current cycle, but one of them is clearly a natural Rover, Jaylen Sneed.

The two will man Notre Dame’s outside linebacker positions for years to come, beginning in perhaps 2023. But one will move from the supposedly ideal fit at Rover to Will (weakside) linebacker.

That could be looked at as a sacrifice, or as a step toward an even more multiple defense, something Freeman already prefers.

