Listed measurements: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds.
2021-22 year, eligibility: A freshman, Johnson has all four seasons of eligibility ahead of him.
Depth Chart: Johnson will be mired somewhere on the third-string or scout team at cornerback, but given Notre Dame has no firm idea of its current nickel back depth, he could find a worthwhile home there early on.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Johnson was a longtime Cincinnati commitment, in no small part because of cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. When Mickens joined the Irish staff after the 2019 season, he began recruiting Johnson all over again, now holding off other suitors such as Michigan State, Purdue and Iowa.
Mickens eventually won over Johnson a second time, to then Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s chagrin and now gratitude.
No. 20? NOW?
Even after seeing Johnson’s updated profile on Notre Dame’s athletic website, an update that includes No. 20, it is hard to believe he will wear it. The Irish have another freshman defensive back, safety Justin Walters, also listed as No. 20. Assuming those are both accurate, Notre Dame will not be able to play these two players at the same time.
That may not be much of an issue in 2021, given they are freshmen and won’t see much playing time, regardless, but it limits special teams flexibility. For example, they could not both be on a field goal coverage unit.
Furthermore, it could be argued that building in an eventual number change for a player might cut into their hopes of image and likeness profits, as building a brand often hinges on consistency.
Lest anyone think the digits suggest Johnson will move to receiver, many of the same issues arise given senior running back C’Bo Flemister wears No. 20.
To think, Johnson wore No. 2 at points in high school, and that will now sit there, unused.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
To be clear, that branding argument is not made facetiously.
I’m excited to introduce my Official Logo and be starting my brand. #JOJO1 #NIL pic.twitter.com/YxThdivB3y
— 𝒥𝑜𝒥𝑜 𝒥𝑜𝒽𝓃𝓈𝑜𝓃 (@jojofootball1) July 13, 2021
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN JOHNSON SIGNED
“Johnson spent most of his high school career at receiver, showcasing his speed but thus needing to develop his coverage skills, a task he can begin in earnest when he enrolls early in February. …
“Speed and quick hips can take a cornerback a long way. If/when Johnson adds coverage skills to his quiver, the Irish always seem to be one cornerback short, so there will be a role waiting for him.”
QUOTES
Now Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, Freeman has been watching film of Johnson for years, getting to know the Indiana product while Cincinnati held his commitment.
“What a great young man,” Freeman said in February. “Extremely, extremely talented football player. Did some great things on a football field …
“Obviously, halfway through the year he reached out to us (at Cincinnati) and said that he’s going to decommit. He’s one of the best players in the country at his position. He’s a great athlete, … and he’s extremely fast.”
2021 OUTLOOK
Speed and a competitive mindset are buzzwords sought by special teams units — and special teams coordinator Brian Polian considered Johnson one of the most underrated prospects in the class of 2021 — so Johnson will have an early chance to impress the Irish coaching staff with some coverage tackles.
And if he shows a willingness to bring that physicality into press coverage near the tackles, then Johnson may have a future at nickel back.
Notre Dame does not have a dedicated nickel back right now, at least not to public knowledge. Finding a dedicated No. 2 nickel back should not be the top priority, but it will still need to be done this preseason.
DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish secondary will enjoy a cheat code this year with junior safety Kyle Hamilton covering for everyone else’s mistakes. As soon as that disappears in 2022, Notre Dame will need to reevaluate nearly every position, no longer able to ignore lower floors in search of higher ceilings.
That could work to Johnson’s benefit, particularly if he gets some defensive snaps this year.
The only place to be in the Country is ND! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/x6zGIa7qCz
— 𝒥𝑜𝒥𝑜 𝒥𝑜𝒽𝓃𝓈𝑜𝓃 (@jojofootball1) July 1, 2021
