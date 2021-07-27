Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 224 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A senior, Moala has two seasons of eligibility remaining but less thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver and more traditionally due to tearing his Achilles in the third game of the 2020 season, rending that waiver seemingly unnecessary for the Mishawaka native.

Depth Chart: If healthy, Moala may start for Notre Dame at Rover, and at worst back up junior Jack Kiser. The if healthy condition of Moala’s 2021 will be a theme until seen otherwise.

Recruiting: Moala showed up at an on-campus camp — in his case, basically a camp at home, given Mishawaka neighbors South Bend — a little-known prospect, but he then ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash in front of the Irish coaches and quickly garnered a scholarship offer. Moala opted to stay close to home rather than head to Iowa, Nebraska or Vanderbilt.

CAREER TO DATE

Moala appeared in seven games of special teams duties as a freshman, though he did not record a statistic beyond a sole tackle. But then as a sophomore, appearing as the backup Rover gave Moala opportunities to shine, most notably when he caught a pitch in the air against Navy’s triple-option and ran it in for a touchdown.

That moment of glory showed instincts worthy of more playing time, which Moala looked to be poised for in 2020 until he suffered one of the most concerning injuries for an athlete relying on impact and acceleration.

2018: 7 games; 1 tackle.

2019: 12 games; 14 tackles with one for loss and one fumble forced, recovered and returned for a touchdown.

2020: 3 games; 7 tackles.

INJURY STATUS

After tearing his Achilles against Florida State, Moala had surgery two days later. Typically, one would assume at least a year’s recovery from a torn Achilles. Given that clock started ticking in mid-October, the idea of Moala even coming near the practice field in the spring seemed outlandish.

Yet by the end of March, Irish head coach Brian Kelly thought Moala might get in some light work before the second semester ended.

“He’s got a chance to help us here in the spring,” Kelly said. “Help us or help himself, I guess, more than anything else. There is a chance he could be in 7-on-7 and doing some things here in the latter half of spring ball.”

Though Moala never showed up in any footage released by Notre Dame, Kelly’s optimism carried into the summer.

“Surprisingly, really, probably ahead of where we thought he would be,” Kelly said in early June at a charity golf tournament. “I don’t know exactly what (trainer) Rob Hunt has in mind for him in his running progression because he’s so far ahead of where we thought he would be. I’d have to reserve knowing exactly what he’s got. He’s gonna be moving around, though.”

Whether Moala is set for full-contact by early August or not, he is clearly partaking in summer conditioning drills, a welcome sign given the explosive concerns following an Achilles injury.

2021 OUTLOOK

Two challenges stand between Moala and consistent playing time this year. One of them is the obvious unknown of his health. An Achilles injury is not something to take lightly or to rush back from. If Moala is not absolutely 100 percent, playing will elevate his chances of re-injury, and that tendon is not one to risk in any regard.

Then again, sometimes high-caliber athletes establish new precedents that render all previous concerns arguably unfounded.

im sorry ur telling me this russian gymnast tore his achilles 3 months ago and is about to win gold???? — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) July 27, 2021

The other challenge is Kiser. He forced his way into playing time in 2020, despite Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s dominance. Kiser has the pole position in the competition to start at Rover, and if he proves adept in all facets of the game when handed a full workload, then the Irish will have added reason to be cautious with Moala.

Given the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, Moala could play in no more than four games in 2021 and still have two years of eligibility remaining afterward, but that would be a decision needing to be made in conjunction with the program.

DOWN THE ROAD

Stalling for a season would have its own complicating factor, one by the name of Prince Kollie. As impressive as Moala has been in his moments, Notre Dame has high expectations for the incoming freshman, not to mention consensus four-star pledge Jaylen Sneed.

The defensive coordinator may have changed, but the Irish still intend for a Rover to be a key part of the scheme; it is simply too modern of a wrinkle to abandon, be it in the form of a strong nickel back or a quick linebacker.

A high school safety, Moala fits that hybrid, but he may not fit it better than Kollie will after just a few months of development.

