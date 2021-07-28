Listed measurements: 6-foot ⅜, 194 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A senior, Brown still has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Brown and classmate Houston Griffith spent the spring competing to start alongside star junior safety Kyle Hamilton, a task that may end up split between them.

Recruiting: Indecision prolonged Brown’s cycle and led to an eventual flip. The consensus three-star prospect had long been committed to Virginia, but he did not put figurative pen to technological paper during the early signing period. That led to the Under Armour All-American cornerback reopening his recruitment and eventually picking the Irish over Cal and Northwestern while holding offers from Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Sometimes a caption intended to indicate competitive hunger and want-to instead best sums up why name, image and likeness rights were so vital and overdue.

CAREER TO DATE

Brown arrived at Notre Dame as a cornerback, but played only one game there, late in the blowout of Wake Forest in 2018. He switched to safety that offseason to provide the Irish better depth but played primarily on special teams in 2019.

Then came a rotational role in 2020. Brown could have established himself as a starter last year, Hamilton’s complement, but his and Griffith’s preseason work was uninspiring enough to prompt the Notre Dame coaching staff to move Shaun Crawford to safety from cornerback. Griffith and Brown each still saw playing time, but far from a full share. (Each had north of 200 defensive snaps, with 600+ broadly considered a starter’s workload.)

Their biggest moment came at North Carolina when Hamilton was ejected in the first half for targeting. Both played well, Brown arguably better. Of Brown’s 243 defensive snaps in 2020, 23 of them came just against the Tar Heels, almost all of them in the second half.

2018: 1 game.

2019: 9 games; 7 tackles.

2020: 12 games; 8 tackles, two passes broken up.

QUOTES

While Griffith received extensive praise this spring, Brown was typically viewed as more a piece of the puzzle, albeit a puzzle needing at least a few pieces.

“What I think I like about DJ is he’s playing within himself,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in late April. “He’s playing to his strengths. With Kyle coming back, to have those three guys in a solid position and now working toward that fourth, that’s a pretty good feeling after the spring.”

A few days later, Kelly added “Brown, who’s played a lot of football for us, had a really good spring,” indicating the bigger question was who would be Notre Dame’s fourth safety, the backup to Hamilton.

2021 OUTLOOK

Given the spring praises and that Griffith was named a Blue-Gold Game captain, it seems most likely he ends up on the top of the depth chart by Labor Day Eve, but Brown will see plenty of work.

Not only do the Irish wonder about Hamilton’s running buddy and his backup, but they also are unsure of cornerback depth. On what should be another quality defense, the secondary has plenty of questions.

With that framing, Brown may as well be a known commodity. Particularly on that afternoon against Sam Howell and an electric North Carolina offense, Brown held up.

While Notre Dame looks for a nickel back, a stable of trusted safeties means Hamilton can cameo closer to the line of scrimmage on occasion. Moving him around will only bother opposing quarterbacks, and if Brown’s biggest contribution is creating that opportunity, it is not a luxury to be overlooked.

Statistically, Brown will play more, at least 300 snaps, and he will make more than eight tackles, but the versatility he offers new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman may be the most valuable aspect of Brown’s 2021.

DOWN THE ROAD

Hamilton will head to the NFL after this season, creating an opportunity for both Brown and Griffith. Even if they have trained to run along with Hamilton all these years, starting together should be possible on the back end.

Proven by Kelly’s long want for a fourth safety, there is no younger player yet breathing down Brown’s neck. He should start in 2022 and then be considered in 2023.

