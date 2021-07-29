Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Henderson has all four seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver since he played in five games, rather than the customary eligibility-preserving four.

Recruiting: Henderson waited until December’s signing period to choose Notre Dame over Utah with Tennessee, Washington and Oklahoma also giving chase. While recruiting rankings may have considered Henderson a three-star prospect, any defensive back pursued by the Huskies deserves the benefit of the doubt.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

CAREER TO DATE

Henderson played in four blowouts and also appeared on special teams in the excruciating in all aspects 12-7 win against Louisville in mid-October.

QUOTES

When spring practices began, Henderson may have had a chance at earning a starting gig as the boundary cornerback, but junior Cam Hart quickly laid claim to that role. Working behind him, though, Henderson showed enough to alleviate any depth concerns along the sideline.

“Ramon Henderson is coming on,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-April. “Both these guys have elite traits. Long, athletic, the ability to play the ball. Both of them were wide receivers. Both have excellent speed. We’re starting to see that growth from Ramon, as well.

“When you line them up, these two look as good as anybody in the country. We’d like to see that continue to progress in a similar fashion for Ramon, be aggressive, go get the ball, turn being a defensive back into an offensive player.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN HENDERSON SIGNED TWO YEARS AGO

“A 6-foot-3 athlete able to run sub-10.6 in the 100-meter dash typically projects as a receiver, but Henderson’s ability to read routes makes him a plenty dangerous cornerback, with that size helping him handle physical receivers and that speed allowing him to recover as needed.”

2021 OUTLOOK

That 6-foot-3 recruiting listing was clearly embellished, but it can be thought of as illustrative of Henderson’s wingspan. He is a long 6-foot-1 and a fast 6-foot-1. Anyone able to crack 10.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash warrants notice as a speed threat, and combining that with his length should give Henderson more defensive opportunities this season.

But his most likely contributions will come on special teams. Special teams coordinator Brian Polian needs to revamp most of his units simply due to roster churn, and Henderson’s profile would fit well on punt and kickoff coverages.

Backing up Hart will eventually lead to at least a few series of work for Henderson, at the absolute least, be it via a tough hit or getting burned on an off day. These are the tribulations of all cornerbacks, and why depth there is so vital.

DOWN THE ROAD

Hart has plenty of time ahead of him, just as much as Henderson does. The same goes for sophomore Clarence Lewis, the field side starter. And in come a quartet of freshman cornerbacks.

After barely filling a depth chart for so many years due to a 2017 recruiting gaffe, Notre Dame may finally have cornerback depth. The obvious and inevitable flip side of that is players with physical traits like Henderson have to wait and work for playing time.

His length and speed will get Henderson on the field eventually, but he may need to wait for Hart to shine enough to jump to the next level, or simply leapfrog him.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

Let’s try this again

