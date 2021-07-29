Listed measurements: 6-foot-2 ⅝, 225 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: An early enrollee this past spring, Powlus has four seasons of eligibility ahead of him.

Depth Chart: Powlus’ short-term duties will consist almost entirely of signalling in plays from the sideline, suggesting he is lower than fourth on Notre Dame’s depth chart.

Recruiting: Powlus signing with the Irish in December’s signing period was somewhat a surprise, not so much a recruit that had been actively tracked. His offer list consisted of two MAC schools, an FCS-level program, Yale and Kentucky, apparently along with Notre Dame.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

If any quarterback on Notre Dame’s roster can offer a strong endorsement for any local restaurant, it should be the passer who grew up in South Bend, not the starter or the highly-sought recruit.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN POWLUS SIGNED

Irish head coach Brian Kelly did his best to make it clear Powlus was long part of Notre Dame’s recruiting plan.

“Ron was somebody we were recruiting from the very beginning. He was an early take for us and we wanted him part of our program from day one. We felt we needed two quarterbacks. We were transparent with all of our quarterbacks. They knew we were taking two quarterbacks, so that wasn’t a mystery. We were pretty upfront with that and very clear with the fact we were taking a second quarterback. We felt like we needed a second quarterback. We like the fact there was a connection with the program with Ronnie. We’ve seen him quite a bit. It was an easy take for us.”

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 DJ Brown, senior safety mired in a starting competition Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 Tyler Buchner, early-enrolled freshman quarterback,... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Lawrence Keys, senior receiver

QUOTES

Bringing in Powlus may be a reflection of the relaxed scholarship maximums for 2021 due to the pandemic, but then-Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said it tied to Notre Dame’s health in the quarterback room. As of the December signing period, all the Irish knew they would have in 2021 was a banged-up junior Brendon Clark, sophomore Drew Pyne and coming off a long layoff freshman Tyler Buchner.

“We could not go into next season with three scholarship quarterbacks,” Polian said. “It’s just irresponsible. To set your roster up the right way, you got to have at least four scholarship guys, and we thought that Ronnie would be an ideal second quarterback in this class.”

2021 OUTLOOK

The irony of using Powlus to bolster the quarterbacks room is he has also been “snake-bitten” the last few seasons, to use Polian’s description. A shoulder injury cost Powlus his junior year, and then the pandemic made things rather murky throughout his senior season, though he still led Penn High School to the state playoffs.

So Powlus will also need to reacclimate himself a bit to football in 2021. He should have plenty of time to do so, since Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan joining the room knocks Powlus down to the fifth quarterback on the depth chart, though perhaps fourth among those healthy.

At most, Powlus will have scout team duties.

I have known you since you were a kid @ronpowlus and to watch you grow as a player and a person has been really cool. To welcome you into this family now becomes even more special. We are all excited about your future and cannot wait to see what you become, on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/4gmyDU5nZF — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) December 17, 2020

DOWN THE ROAD

The cynical view of pulling in a staffer’s son (former Irish quarterback Ron Powlus, a multi-year starter in the 1990s, works as an associate athletic director at Notre Dame) when the NCAA gives a pass on scholarship maximums will be tested in years to come. If Powlus hangs around, then that view will be rendered as inaccurate as it is pessimistic.

If Powlus transfers to a mid-tier MAC school, though, then this could end up a win-win. Notre Dame gets depth and maturity in the program, and Powlus has a chance to develop to continue his playing career.

