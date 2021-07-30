Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 194 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Pyne has four seasons of eligibility remaining and he would even without the universal pandemic eligibility waiver since he appeared in only four games in 2020.

Depth Chart: Pyne will begin the preseason in competition with Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan to start at Florida State, but Coan is the overwhelming favorite to win that competition, if not solely because of talent then also because of the logistics to hauling in a graduate transfer.

Recruiting: An Under Armour All-American and consensus four-star prospect, Pyne’s offer sheet may be a better indicator of his talent than even those accolades, an indicator that may help explain how he is challenging the seemingly sure-thing of a graduate transfer becoming a starter. As the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020 and No. 118 overall recruit, per rivals.com, Pyne chose Notre Dame over Alabama, LSU and Michigan.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Of the many areas of college sports that will find unique ways to incorporate money moving forward, one that will not need to is the Manning Passing Academy. A chance to work with the first family of quarterbacks is worth passing up other income streams for any college quarterback, including Pyne this summer.

Huge thank you to @mpa_info for the opportunity to be a part of an unforgettable few days of competing and coaching! Nothing like learning from the best to ever do it! #goirish☘️ pic.twitter.com/uQKMP6sGHv — Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) July 21, 2021

CAREER TO DATE

Pyne moved up the Irish depth chart last year as now-junior Brendon Clark’s past-injured knee became “cranky,” to use head coach Brian Kelly’s technical description. Notre Dame still limited Pyne to blowouts in the regular season, but those moments would have been Clark’s if healthy.

Pyne saw a bit more intense environment when Ian Book was briefly knocked out of the College Football Playoff semifinal. Pyne needed to take one snap and completed a seven-yard pass on the play.

2020: 4 games; 2-of-3 passing for 12 yards, adding one rush for four yards.

In the Blue-Gold Game to end this past spring, Pyne matched Coan in general inefficiency, part of why the starting competition continues, if at least nominally, into this August.

Pyne: 11-of-23 for 146 yards with one interception.

Coan: 18-of-32 for 197 yards with one interception.

QUOTES

When Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees brought in Coan, they did not upset Pyne. He is very much used to more highly-touted quarterbacks drawing attention in any conversation about his Irish career.

“I committed here in my sophomore year, and I’ve been committed here (for) what feels like a long time,” Pyne said in early April. “I committed when Phil (Jurkovec) was here, Ian (Book) was here, Brendon (Clark) was here. I always knew at Notre Dame, especially at a place like this, you have to know that you’re going to come in and compete with the best quarterbacks in the country. …

“Competition and that stuff brings out the best in me. That’s why you come to Notre Dame, you compete against the best guys in the country, that’s how you get better.”

PYNE vs. COAN

Kelly insisted throughout the spring this would be a genuine competition.

“What do we want from Drew Pyne? We want Drew to be the starter,” Kelly said to start practices. “We’re not handing this job to Jack Coan. Drew’s been in the program, so we want him in the spring to be competing for the starting position, and he’ll have an opportunity to do that.”

That tenor never changed, no matter how much logic and speculation suggested it would.

RELATED READING: Drew Pyne studied to turn his second first spring practices into a real QB competition

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 Ramon Henderson, sophomore cornerback with sprinter’s... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 Ron Powlus III, early-enrolled freshman quarterback Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 DJ Brown, senior safety mired in a starting competition

2021 OUTLOOK

Coan will start in Tallahassee, but Pyne presents a viable option should Coan struggle at any point this season. Presenting failure as the necessity to spur a quarterback controversy is not the vibe anyone is looking for heading into a season, but that may be what it takes for Pyne to usurp Coan this season.

That is not a knock on Pyne. It is the obvious reality of the Irish seeking out a graduate transfer even before the NCAA approved the one-time transfer rule this spring. They wanted someone proven to raise the floor on the 2021 season, and Coan represents that.

But even with those odds stacked against Pyne, he will once again be one play away from taking over at all times, and that duty is needed more years than not.

DOWN THE ROAD

The odds will be stacked against Pyne again in 2022, with broad expectations of current freshman Tyler Buchner taking over after Coan. Buchner is the more heralded recruit, but he also hasn’t played since 2019 and by no means was Pyne a meager prospect, as outlined above.

They will both have their chance in the spring of 2022, and that should be an enjoyable quarterback competition, unlike the current nominal one.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

Let’s try this again

No. 99 Rylie Mills, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 98 Alexander Ehrensberger, sophomore defensive end

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, early-enrolled freshman defensive tackle the size of a Volkswagen

No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, fifth-year defensive tackle-turned-end

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 91 Joshua Bryan, incoming freshman kicker

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, early-enrolled freshman tight end, a former high school quarterback

No. 87 Michael Mayer, star sophomore tight end and lead offensive weapon

No. 85 George Takacs, senior tight end, ‘152 years old’

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, sophomore tight end

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, freshman receiver, four-star prospect out of Georgia

No. 82 Xavier Watts, sophomore receiver

No. 81 Jay Brunelle, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 80 Cane Berrong, early-enrolled freshman tight end

No. 79 Tosh Baker, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 78 Pat Coogan, incoming freshman center

No. 77 Quinn Carroll, junior offensive lineman

No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman

No. 75 Josh Lugg, fifth-year right tackle, finally a starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, junior offensive tackle, possible backup center

No. 72 Caleb Johnson, early-enrolled offensive tackle, former Auburn commit

No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

No. 68 Michael Carmody, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 62 Marshall guard Cain Madden transfers to Notre Dame, likely 2021 starter

No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, senior defensive tackle

No. 56 John Dirksen, senior reserve offensive lineman

No. 56 Howard Cross, junior defensive tackle

No. 55 Jarrett Patterson, the best Irish offensive lineman

No. 55 Kahanu Kia, freshman linebacker, Hawaiian, LDS member

No. 54 Jacob Lacey, junior defensive tackle

No. 54 Blake Fisher, early-enrolled freshman left tackle, starter?

No. 52 Zeke Correll, junior, starting center

No. 52 Bo Bauer, senior linebacker, #BeADog

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, early-enrolled freshman offensive guard

No. 48 Will Schweitzer, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 47 Jason Onye, incoming and raw freshman defensive end

No. 44 Devin Aupiu, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 44 Alex Peitsch and No. 65 Michael Vinson, Irish long snappers, both needed

No. 41 Kurt Hinish, fifth-year defensive tackle, eventual record-holder in games played

No. 40 Drew White, fifth-year linebacker, three-year starter

No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year kicker, using the pandemic exception

No. 35 Marist Liufau, junior Hawaiian linebacker

No. 34 Osita Ekwonu, junior defensive end

No. 33 Shayne Simon, senior linebacker

No. 32 Prince Kollie, freshman linebacker, Butkus Award winner

No. 29 Matt Salerno, senior punt returner, walk-on

No. 29 Khari Gee, freshman safety, former LSU commit

No. 28 TaRiq Bracy, senior cornerback, possible nickel back

No. 27 JD Bertrand, junior linebacker

No. 26 Clarence Lewis, sophomore cornerback, second-year starter

No. 25 Philip Riley, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 25 Chris Tyree, speedy sophomore running back

No. 24 Jack Kiser, junior linebacker, onetime pandemic hero

No. 24 Audric Estime, freshman running back, former Michigan State commit, four-star

No. 23 Litchfield Ajavon, junior safety

No. 23 Kyren Williams, junior running back

No. 22 Logan Diggs, incoming freshman running back

No. 21 Lorenzo Styles, early-enrolled freshman receiver

No. 21 Caleb Offord, sophomore cornerback

No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, senior running back, coming off an offseason with a smirch

No. 20 Justin Walters, early-enrolled freshman safety and likely early special teams contributor

No. 20 JoJo Johnson, freshman cornerback, former Cincinnati commit

No. 19 Jay Bramblett, junior punter

No. 19 Justin Ademilola, senior defensive end

No. 18 Joe Wilkins Jr., senior receiver, team favorite

No. 18 Nana Osafo-Mensah, junior defensive end, coming back from a knee injury

No. 18 Chance Tucker, freshman cornerback

No. 17 Jack Coan, graduate quarterback, Wisconsin transfer

No. 17 Jordan Botelho, sophomore defensive end, full-speed at all times

No. 16 Deion Colzie, incoming freshman receiver with both speed and leaping height

No. 16 KJ Wallace, junior safety, possible starting nickel back

No. 15 Ryan Barnes, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 14 Kyle Hamilton, junior safety, preseason All-American, top 2022 draft prospect

No. 13 Paul Moala, senior linebacker coming off an Achilles injury

No. 13 Lawrence Keys, senior receiver

No. 12 Tyler Buchner, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former four-star recruit

No. 12 DJ Brown, senior safety mired in a starting competition

No. 11 Ron Powlus III, early-enrolled freshman quarterback

No. 11 Ramon Henderson, sophomore cornerback with sprinter’s speed

tweet to @d_farmer