Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 204 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: When Pryor arrived at Notre Dame in the spring of 2020, he had two seasons of eligibility remaining and was immediately available as a graduate transfer. Given the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, he still has two years to play on the ledger.

Depth Chart: With senior Paul Moala recovering from a torn Achilles, albeit ahead of any expected recovery schedule, Pryor may crack the two-deep behind junior Jack Kiser at Rover unless freshman Prince Kollie wows from the outset of preseason practices.

Recruiting: As the No. 106 overall prospect and No. 12 safety in the class of 2017, Pryor headed to Ohio State while holding offers from Auburn, Clemson and Georgia, not to mention LSU, Michigan and … Notre Dame.

After three seasons with the Buckeyes, playing in two of them, Pryor graduated and finally took up the Irish on that scholarship offer, enrolling in the spring of 2020 before all students were sent home due to the pandemic.

CAREER TO DATE

Pryor played for Ohio State right away, usually a sign of a promising career beginning. But when he was passed over in the depth chart ahead of his junior year, Pryor opted to sit out the season to be sure he had two years of eligibility remaining after he graduated at the end of the semester.

In November that year, as the Buckeyes headed toward the College Football Playoff, Pryor announced he would head to South Bend. In 2020, his impact was felt largely, if not even only, on special teams.

2017 at Ohio State: 7 games; 11 tackles with one sack and two passes defended.

2018 at Ohio State: 10 games; 31 tackles with one for loss and an interception, plus six passes defended.

2020 at Notre Dame: 12 games; 8 tackles with one sack and one forced fumble.

QUOTES

A safety at Ohio State, Pryor moved up to Rover almost as soon as he joined the Irish, or at least as soon as he was able to partake in a few practices after the pandemic cut short Notre Dame’s 2020 spring after one day.

To him, playing closer to the ball is reminiscent of his preps career.

“Moving to Rover has been a great experience for me,” Pryor said in October. “I played a decent amount of it in high school, actually, so it was something I felt comfortable doing, going in there, playing more of a hybrid position, covering, blitzing, doing that type of thing. Also helping out the team any way that I can.

“When they asked me to make the move, it was no hesitation. Whatever they needed for me to do, I would do it.”

2021 OUTLOOK

When Pryor committed to the Irish, he was seen as a solve to an impending safety problem. Notre Dame would lose two starters after the 2019 season, but importing someone who played as a freshman at Ohio State should raise the talent level along the back line.

But Pryor never played at safety in South Bend, and in 2020, he did not play much at linebacker, either. Most notably, of his defensive appearances, none of them came in the three biggest games of the season.

Kiser’s rise and Moala’s return make it hard to envision much defensive work for Pryor in 2021, either. They have both shown a knack for making the kind of dynamic plays that are vital to a Rover’s success.

But Pryor has shown his own knack elsewhere. He may have been the best Irish special teams player last year, and even more will be expected of him this season. Pryor could end up with close to 20 tackles simply because he will make at least 10-12 on coverage units alone.

#TechniqueTuesday – from my basement edition. @D1Zay13 counters back underneath the vicer when he gets high on him and times the tackle up perfectly. Isaiah Pryor is a GREAT special teams player and I’m excited for him to help lead our units in ‘21! #NDFamily ☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/6ruLyLsnug — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) July 13, 2021

DOWN THE ROAD

Pryor was always expected to be at Notre Dame through 2021, but the added year thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver complicates his future. The Irish are unlikely to spend a scholarship on a reserve linebacker, one who could be third-string once Moala is back to 100 percent, yet Pryor is not assured immediate eligibility if he transfers elsewhere because that applies only on your first transfer, even retroactively to players who transferred before the new rule this spring.

