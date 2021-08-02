Listed measurements: 6-foot-2 ½, 207 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: Like most current juniors, Hart has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Hart will start for Notre Dame as the boundary cornerback, his length and past life as a receiver helping him at that more physical position. Sophomore Ramon Henderson emerged as Hart’s backup in the spring.

Recruiting: The consensus three-star prospect and Maryland native received offers from most of the Northeast, choosing the Irish over Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

CAREER TO DATE

Recruited as a receiver, Hart flipped to defense early in his freshman year, before the season even started. He then saw action in three games in the first half of the year before a shoulder injury cut short his debut campaign.

2019: 3 games.

Hart backed up North Carolina State transfer Nick McCloud as the boundary cornerback in 2020, somewhat a rapid rise for the former receiver given no one had seen him play defense in more than 2019’s few blowouts. Hart logged 88 snaps, all in mop-up work, during the pandemic, but he was very much on the second-string.

2020: 8 games; 3 tackles with two passes broken up.

QUOTES

Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not hold back in his praise of Hart’s development this spring. To go from a receiver with shoulder issues to a starter in only 20 months warranted notice.

“The guy that’s really standing out for me is Cam Hart,” Kelly said in early April. “He was very raw last year, as you know he was playing with a bad shoulder so there were some limitations. He had the shoulder repaired in the offseason.

“He’s really coming into his own. He’s elite in terms of his length, he’s got a really strong skill set, and to play the corner with that kind of size and athletic ability, he can be a really, really good football player. He’s still learning, there are still parts of his game that he’s got to clean up, but as I sit here today and six practices in, he’s making really good progress at that position.”

Just two weeks later, Hart had made some of that progress.

“A lot of this is a combination of technique and being much more of an aggressive mindset instead of a reactive, defensive mindset,” Kelly said. “That’s coming together with Cam. He’s got the skills, he’s got the length, he’s strong physically. He’s one of our strongest, if not our strongest defensive back.

“Really pleased with his progress. What we’ll continue to build on is, he’ll continue to get stronger, continue to work on technique. Now it’s mindset. Go get the ball, it’s yours. He is going to be in a plus match-up physically with a lot of guys he goes against.”

2021 OUTLOOK

Notre Dame’s recruiting woes in 2017 and 2018 left the Irish desperate for a cornerback years later. Between the two recruiting cycles, they signed exactly one cornerback who would play in multiple seasons, Tariq Bracy in 2018. Otherwise, Notre Dame created a massive vacuum on its defensive depth chart.

So it sought out McCloud and moved Hart from receiver. The Irish put together a defensive backfield with tape and little else, and it worked in 2020. McCloud played very well.

For it to continue to work, Notre Dame will need Hart to remain healthy through all of 2021 and never become a liability on the perimeter. Then, and only then, the Irish may have found enough cornerback depth in years to come to have navigated those past recruiting lapses.

For Hart, a healthy and productive 2021 would include not getting exposed by USC’s talented receivers as Bracy was in 2018; it would include matching the physicality of Wisconsin’s receivers; it would include knocking down a few Sam Howell deep balls at the end of October.

That is asking a lot, but the Irish have little elsewhere to turn, so Hart will need to deliver for Marcus Freeman’s first defense to hold up.

DOWN THE ROAD

If Hart manages those tall tasks, then he should be entrenched as Notre Dame’s starter for a few years. Using up all four seasons of remaining eligibility would be a stretch, simply in terms of roster construction, but Hart could have the longevity of a traditional fifth-year player, making him a possible three-season starter on the boundary.

