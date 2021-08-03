Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A senior, Austin has three seasons of eligibility remaining, though typically speaking, Notre Dame’s academic side does not grant additional years to players who missed time due to disciplinary issues. That is not a blanket rule, and one that in this case may not come into effect until Austin’s sixth season, but it could be part of the conversation.

Depth Chart: If healthy, Austin will get every chance to start as the Irish boundary receiver, the position that boosted Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool and Javon McKinley into NFL prospects the last four years.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect and No. 88 overall player in the class, per rivals.com, Austin chose Notre Dame over finalists of Duke, Miami and Tennessee and also received scholarship offers from Clemson, Michigan and Oregon.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Yes, yes it has been a minute. A minute and then some.

CAREER TO DATE

Traits, suspension and injury have dictated Austin’s career, rather than his much-discussed, occasionally-seen talent. He began auspiciously in 2018, appearing in 11 games and making five catches across them, his vertical threat forcing defenses to respect the freshman even when he was not being thrown to.

But something went awry late in the season, and Austin was left off the travel roster for the final two trips of the regular season, a hint of the “traits” issues that were still ahead of him, too.

Austin was suspended as a sophomore — or, more accurately since the University would never confirm the suspension, he did not play at all in 2019.

Then an offseason broken foot put Austin’s 2020 in doubt. It healed enough for him to play by October, only to then re-break it, cutting short his season and eventually costing him this past spring.

2018: 11 games; 5 catches for 90 yards.

2019: DNP

2020: 2 games; 1 catch for 18 yards.

QUOTES

Of the two concerns with Austin’s availability, his foot may now be the more dominant issue. The senior bought in on Kelly’s proverbial “traits” at some point during his 2019 suspension.

“Obviously coach Kelly instilling the traits in us and helping us really hone in on being a team and a family really brought me to where I am today,” Austin said in October of 2020 during his brief moment of full health.

Austin should be fully healthy or very near it when preseason practices begin this weekend. Kelly offered tempered optimism at a charity golf outing in early June.

“He will be modified, probably for another two, three weeks,” Kelly said. “But all of his x-rays look really good. We’re going to gradually work him into a running program. We’re not going to throw him right back out there and immediately with a lot of force out there. … We want to modify his running and get him back to health.”

2021 OUTLOOK

Let’s first dispense with the conditionals: If Austin can stay healthy for the entire season, and if he remains clear of any off-field issues …

A player cannot usually go nearly four years between meaningful football reps and maintain the allure that Austin has, but every time he has been seen in practice (admittedly, that’s been a total of once in the last 23 months), Austin has impressed. Whenever a former Irish defensive back or receiver has left the program for the NFL, he has said Austin will be the next great Notre Dame receiver.

And yet, Austin has totaled six catches for 108 yards across three seasons.

The expectations could not be further from the results, and that makes furthering those expectations a logical misstep. Thinking Austin will catch 57 passes for 895 yards is a stretch bordering on unfathomable. Those numbers are not picked from thin air; that is the average of Boykin’s, Claypool’s and McKinley’s numbers as the lead receiver in the boundary role, with McKinley’s 12-game season stretched into a regular year of 13 games.

But Austin has not played meaningful amounts of football since 2017. Piling that workload on him, particularly after his foot broke twice in one season, may be aggressive and foolish. Reducing the always-high expectations is the reasonable thought, given Austin’s layoffs.

He will be Notre Dame’s top receiver; at the absolute least, Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wants him to be. Pairing a complete receiver like Austin with sophomore tight end Michael Mayer would leave defenses miserably outmatched.

Austin does not need to be Claypool to enjoy that advantage. He simply needs to build toward that. Perhaps 35-40 catches for 500 yards would be the respectable showing.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Cam Hart, junior cornerback, expected boundary... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Isaiah Foskey, star junior defensive end, Vyper Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Brendon Clark, junior quarterback with a knee worry

DOWN THE ROAD

That type of impact would eliminate any speculation about Austin’s future. If he explodes in 2021, then he may consider the NFL after just one thorough season, and given the nature of foot breaks, that would be the prudent choice.

But a strong-yet-not-stellar showing would place Austin on the Claypool path of a dominant final season in 2022. And while Notre Dame sometimes shudders at bringing back players who missed a season due to suspension, Austin also missed one due to injury, not to mention the pandemic’s impact.

It is unlikely he plays into 2023, but Austin may yet spend two seasons as the top Irish receiver.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

Let’s try this again

No. 99 Rylie Mills, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 98 Alexander Ehrensberger, sophomore defensive end

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, early-enrolled freshman defensive tackle the size of a Volkswagen

No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, fifth-year defensive tackle-turned-end

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 91 Joshua Bryan, incoming freshman kicker

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, early-enrolled freshman tight end, a former high school quarterback

No. 87 Michael Mayer, star sophomore tight end and lead offensive weapon

No. 85 George Takacs, senior tight end, ‘152 years old’

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, sophomore tight end

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, freshman receiver, four-star prospect out of Georgia

No. 82 Xavier Watts, sophomore receiver

No. 81 Jay Brunelle, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 80 Cane Berrong, early-enrolled freshman tight end

No. 79 Tosh Baker, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 78 Pat Coogan, incoming freshman center

No. 77 Quinn Carroll, junior offensive lineman

No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman

No. 75 Josh Lugg, fifth-year right tackle, finally a starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, junior offensive tackle, possible backup center

No. 72 Caleb Johnson, early-enrolled offensive tackle, former Auburn commit

No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

No. 68 Michael Carmody, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 62 Marshall guard Cain Madden transfers to Notre Dame, likely 2021 starter

No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, senior defensive tackle

No. 56 John Dirksen, senior reserve offensive lineman

No. 56 Howard Cross, junior defensive tackle

No. 55 Jarrett Patterson, the best Irish offensive lineman

No. 55 Kahanu Kia, freshman linebacker, Hawaiian, LDS member

No. 54 Jacob Lacey, junior defensive tackle

No. 54 Blake Fisher, early-enrolled freshman left tackle, starter?

No. 52 Zeke Correll, junior, starting center

No. 52 Bo Bauer, senior linebacker, #BeADog

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, early-enrolled freshman offensive guard

No. 48 Will Schweitzer, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 47 Jason Onye, incoming and raw freshman defensive end

No. 44 Devin Aupiu, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 44 Alex Peitsch and No. 65 Michael Vinson, Irish long snappers, both needed

No. 41 Kurt Hinish, fifth-year defensive tackle, eventual record-holder in games played

No. 40 Drew White, fifth-year linebacker, three-year starter

No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year kicker, using the pandemic exception

No. 35 Marist Liufau, junior Hawaiian linebacker

No. 34 Osita Ekwonu, junior defensive end

No. 33 Shayne Simon, senior linebacker

No. 32 Prince Kollie, freshman linebacker, Butkus Award winner

No. 29 Matt Salerno, senior punt returner, walk-on

No. 29 Khari Gee, freshman safety, former LSU commit

No. 28 TaRiq Bracy, senior cornerback, possible nickel back

No. 27 JD Bertrand, junior linebacker

No. 26 Clarence Lewis, sophomore cornerback, second-year starter

No. 25 Philip Riley, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 25 Chris Tyree, speedy sophomore running back

No. 24 Jack Kiser, junior linebacker, onetime pandemic hero

No. 24 Audric Estime, freshman running back, former Michigan State commit, four-star

No. 23 Litchfield Ajavon, junior safety

No. 23 Kyren Williams, junior running back

No. 22 Logan Diggs, incoming freshman running back

No. 21 Lorenzo Styles, early-enrolled freshman receiver

No. 21 Caleb Offord, sophomore cornerback

No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, senior running back, coming off an offseason with a smirch

No. 20 Justin Walters, early-enrolled freshman safety and likely early special teams contributor

No. 20 JoJo Johnson, freshman cornerback, former Cincinnati commit

No. 19 Jay Bramblett, junior punter

No. 19 Justin Ademilola, senior defensive end

No. 18 Joe Wilkins Jr., senior receiver, team favorite

No. 18 Nana Osafo-Mensah, junior defensive end, coming back from a knee injury

No. 18 Chance Tucker, freshman cornerback

No. 17 Jack Coan, graduate quarterback, Wisconsin transfer

No. 17 Jordan Botelho, sophomore defensive end, full-speed at all times

No. 16 Deion Colzie, incoming freshman receiver with both speed and leaping height

No. 16 KJ Wallace, junior safety, possible starting nickel back

No. 15 Ryan Barnes, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 14 Kyle Hamilton, junior safety, preseason All-American, top 2022 draft prospect

No. 13 Paul Moala, senior linebacker coming off an Achilles injury

No. 13 Lawrence Keys, senior receiver

No. 12 Tyler Buchner, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former four-star recruit

No. 12 DJ Brown, senior safety mired in a starting competition

No. 11 Ron Powlus III, early-enrolled freshman quarterback

No. 11 Ramon Henderson, sophomore cornerback with sprinter’s speed

No. 10 Drew Pyne, sophomore quarterback, likely No. 2

No. 10 Isaiah Pryor, graduate linebacker, 2020 Ohio State transfer

No. 7 Brendon Clark, junior quarterback with a knee worry

No. 7 Isaiah Foskey, star junior defensive end, Vyper

No. 5 Cam Hart, junior cornerback, expected boundary starter

tweet to @d_farmer