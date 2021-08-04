Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 204 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A senior, Griffith has two seasons of eligibility remaining solely thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

Depth Chart: Griffith and classmate DJ Brown competed this spring to start alongside star junior Kyle Hamilton. While that duel will nominally continue into the preseason beginning this weekend, Griffith appeared to secure top-line status by the end of April.

Recruiting: The Under Armour All-American originally committed to Florida State but reconsidered his choice as the Seminoles stumbled to 7-6 while the Irish went 9-3 in the 2017 regular season. Rivals.com rated Griffith the No. 4 safety and No. 43 overall player in the class of 2018.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Of the many ways to profit off name, image and likeness rights, some athletes work directly through their social media platforms. Others wait for sponsorship opportunities to come to them.

There is a burgeoning industry in the NIL market, though, where a third party connects athletes to opportunities, be it a widespread marketplace or a more specific third party, akin to an agency. Griffith has apparently secured the latter.

CAREER TO DATE

He’s been a nickel back. He’s been tried at cornerback. He was given the opportunity to start at safety, only for a cornerback to beat him out. Griffith has been all over Notre Dame’s defensive backfield, never quite able to find someplace to stay.

He began his career as a nickel back on a defense desperate for one after Shaun Crawford suffered a season-ending injury, but Griffith was routinely beaten in 2018, perhaps understandable given his freshman status.

With Crawford healthy in 2019, Griffith’s role diminished. By 2020, it looked like he may have a starting spot at safety, but both Griffith and Brown underwhelmed so thoroughly in preseason practices, that the Irish coaching staff moved Crawford to safety from cornerback.

Yet Griffith logged 215 snaps in 2020, about 20 of them coming when Hamilton was ejected in the first half at North Carolina, part of a collective effort that stopped the Tar Heels in their tracks even without the All-American in the second half.

Opposing quarterbacks threw toward Griffith eight times in 2020, on which he gave up seven catches for 83 yards, hardly a sustainable rate if he intends to play consistently in 2021.

2018: 11 games; 14 tackles with two passes defended.

2019: 13 games; 5 tackles with one pass defended.

2020: 12 games; 14 tackles with one for loss.

QUOTES

Despite those years of struggles — and there is no more charitable word that remains accurate; Griffith simply has not produced when given chances to — there is a storyline of redemption ripe for Griffith to fulfill in 2021. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the Irish fell to Alabama on New Year’s Day, but new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman talked him into returning to South Bend.

Griffith has avoided going into detail about his decision to look elsewhere and eventual return, but that timeline is still known.

“I’ve never been afraid of competition,” Griffith said in early April. “Having that conversation with coach Freeman and coach (Brian) Kelly, just knowing that I got a home and it’s something they really want, me to come and just come and compete, I couldn’t turn that down.”

That competition is one thing, something to be anticipated, but Griffith taking on a leadership role may have been more unexpected. He did so, to the extent that Kelly named the senior safety a captain in the Blue-Gold Game.

“Having a leadership role now is something I enjoy,” Griffith said. “It’s something that’s been able to challenge me and, like I said before, I’m just trying to continue to put confidence in other guys in front of me and just bring the best out of myself and bring the best out of the other 10 guys out there on the field so that we can just be the best defense each and every play and we can be the best defense in the country.”

With Griffith supposedly emerging, Notre Dame may have the answer it needs in 2021 at safety, to complement Hamilton’s All-American campaign.

“Really pleased with the depth that’s developing at the safety position, and obviously, that starts with Houston and really having a great spring,” Kelly said after the Blue-Gold Game. “He was outstanding in all areas. Off the field, on the field.”

Inside the Irish Four-star receiver gives needed boost to Notre Dame skill recruiting Peacock to exclusively air Notre Dame’s 2021 home opener vs. Toledo Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 4 Kevin Austin, always-hyped, rarely-seen senior...

2021 OUTLOOK

Griffith has never lacked physical talent. That was clear in high school, and he has been blessed by health such that his physical gifts have never been diminished. Instead, Griffith has been held back by indecisiveness and confusion. To put a more precise bow on it, both Griffith and Kelly cited his “football IQ” this spring.

Griffith doubled down on film study in the spring, something that should only increase this fall now that he already has his diploma. If that takes, then suddenly Griffith may be in position to make the most of yet another opportunity.

“Two things needed to happen for Houston, right?” Kelly said in mid-April. “Opportunity and then making the best of the opportunity. What is making the best, what does that equal? For me, I think a lot of that has just been the awareness of the situation that he’s in and using what I think is outstanding athletic ability and applying it to the particular situations. He’s doing that very well this year.

“At times he was using a hammer when he needed to use a screwdriver on particular plays.”

If Griffith uses a screwdriver throughout 2021, that may largely have an intangible effect, but one area in which it should show is in pass breakups. A safety needs to have more in a season than Griffith has in his career, all of three.

If Griffith can get his hands on half a dozen passes this year, that will show he is finally diagnosing plays quickly and appropriately.

RELATED READING: Houston Griffith’s return provides another possible answer to Notre Dame’s safety questions

DOWN THE ROAD

The pandemic waiver set up Griffith for an unlikely fifth year, and if he proves an adept safety this year, Freeman and the Irish will gladly welcome him back in 2022 for a second year as a starter.

Two solid seasons as a starting safety, particularly one with the undisputed physical gifts of Griffith, could then set him up to hear his name in the NFL draft in the spring of 2023.

Quite the reversal from the transfer portal earlier this year.

Just a kid from Chicago, I’m proud to be a graduate of The University of Notre Dame today. Did it in 3 years and it’s been the ride of my life thus far. Now, let’s go play some football! Go Irish pic.twitter.com/0ixGkZFTiU — Houston Griffith (@___HG3) May 23, 2021

