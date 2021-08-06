Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 0 Braden Lenzy, senior receiver, speed threat

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ⅜, 181 pounds.
2021-22 year, eligibility: A senior, Lenzy has two seasons of eligibility remaining courtesy of not playing as a freshman and then the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.
Depth Chart: Notre Dame has every expectation of Lenzy starting on the field (wide) side of the field and will give him a multitude of chances to prove himself there as long as he is healthy.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Lenzy de-committed from the Irish to head to Oregon with an understanding that he could also run track at historic Hayward Field, but when Ducks head coach Willie Taggart took the gig at Florida State, Lenzy once again returned to Notre Dame’s class, despite a late charge from UCLA with newly-installed Chip Kelly at the helm.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
A self-proclaimed “Anime Lover,” it only made sense Lenzy would find a way to monetize his preferred hobby.
Shoutout @CoreGames for bringing the coolest gaming experience ever to life through the Multiverse Games! Core is giving away $25k in prizes so go download Core and hop in a game with me for free on the @yokegaming app. #MultiverseGames https://t.co/6B7Yys4sba
— Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) July 25, 2021
CAREER TO DATE
Lenzy’s career thus far is a story of unavailability. Between concussions, nagging hamstring issues and pandemic protocols, he has managed to play in only 16 of 25 games the last two seasons, not to mention missing all of 2018 for some hybrid of those slowings and a want to preserve a year of eligibility.
Nonetheless, Lenzy shined in 2019, taking a total of 24 touches for 454 yards and four touchdowns. When the ball was in his hands, be it off a handoff, a sweep masquerading as a pass or a genuine downfield throw, Lenzy made things happen.
Then his hamstrings refused to let him find a rhythm in 2020, cutting short his season for all intents and purposes in October, after limiting him throughout September.
2018: Did not play.
2019: 9 games; 11 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns with 13 rushes for 200 yards and two more scores.
2020: 7 games; 7 catches for 63 yards and one touchdown with three rushes for 8 yards.
QUOTES
It has never been a question of talent with Lenzy. His hands have never been a weakness, and his speed is described as “track speed” only because it defies most football expressions.
But workload and fragility have cost him, so the Irish attempted to build more gradually this spring.
“Braden Lenzy, the last couple days, has really come on,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said in mid-April. “I’m excited about the trust that we’re building there in order for him to be an expanded role and hand him more on his plate.”
2021 OUTLOOK
It sounds simplistic, but it remains true: Lenzy’s success will come down to health. He has shown he can excel at the collegiate level. There are not enough quality cornerbacks on Notre Dame’s schedule to truly hamper him this season. Only his hamstrings can do that.
The Irish do not need Lenzy to be a 50-catch receiver, or even a 40-catch receiver. His 2019 effectiveness would do plenty to worry opposing defenses on every snap.
If Lenzy ends 2021 with literally two catches in every game, but one of them is always for at least 20 yards, it will mean Notre Dame’s offense found a gear it has lacked for a few years. That may sound meager, but it would be 25 catches for at least 300 yards and more likely closer to 450.
Add in a few long touchdowns and Lenzy’s impact will gain more notoriety.
Measuring expectations for Lenzy may not feel necessary given his talent is proven, but doing so may also measure his workload, which should then lead to more efficient usage. Lenzy’s snaps and targets should not be about quantity, but about quality.
DOWN THE ROAD
From there, Lenzy can return in 2022 and add some more muscle to his frame to become a more consistent receiving option. He will never be a classic possession receiver, but that is also not his skill set, nor a common player in the NFL anymore.
If Lenzy can prove healthy for an extended stretch, then the NFL will want to take a chance on him. Two years totaling 60-plus catches and 1,200 yards will get the NFL’s attention.
Day 7 @NDFootball !! pic.twitter.com/cVDNSpVZef
— Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) April 10, 2021
