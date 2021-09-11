SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame disproved one of the oldest football anachronisms in its dramatic 32-29 win over Toledo on Saturday. Supposedly, if you have two quarterbacks then you don’t really have any quarterbacks. Well, the No. 8 Irish (2-0) needed two quarterbacks to escape the Rockets’ upset bid, which would have been the third-biggest upset loss of Brian Kelly‘s Notre Dame tenure.

Starting quarterback Jack Coan bookended an otherwise rough day with matching 75-yard touchdown drives in which he never threw an incompletion and twice found sophomore tight end Michael Mayer in the end zone.

And then the Irish needed freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner to spearhead three scoring drives between Coan’s successes. Without Buchner, it seemed Notre Dame’s offense may consist of only quarterback hurries and sacks, mixed in with a strip-sack that set up a Rockets field goal. Coan could not evade pass rushers long enough to find his receivers, sacked six times and hassled many more.

So in came Buchner.

While Coan is not a literal statue, his general lack of mobility compounded the Irish offensive line’s struggles. Toledo did not worry about Coan scrambling, which allowed its pass rushers to charge forward without hesitation.

Against Buchner, charging forward could lead to misreading a designed run and suddenly the Irish could enjoy a 26-yard run, like on Buchner’s very first snap. His next gained 11 more yards. Suddenly the Rockets’ defense needed to play a bit more honestly, and for the first time all day, if not all season, junior running back Kyren Williams found space. His 43-yard score staked Notre Dame to a lead it would lose by halftime due to a Coan interception returned for a touchdown, but Williams’ score also gave a glimpse of what the Irish offense could be.

It would be that way again momentarily at the start of the fourth quarter when a pair of Buchner rushes got Notre Dame into field goal range and a Jonathan Doerer 48-yard field goal grabbed the lead, and then once more when Buchner flipped a pass a few yards to sophomore running back Chris Tyree only for Tyree to blaze 55 yards to the end zone.

Buchner’s previous runs had forced Toledo’s defenders to account for him on the edge, rather than simply drift with Tyree. At that point, Tyree’s speed could do the rest.

The Rockets kept coming, scoring just minutes later to remain within two of the Irish, but Freeman’s high-risk, high-reward defense disrupted the two-point conversion attempt with an aggressive blitz. That success was later undone when Toledo’s backup quarterback, more a mobile option for certain situations than a backup, took off on a 26-yard scoring run to take a five-point lead with only 1:35 remaining.

Coan had not found a rhythm in 57 minutes, while Buchner had shown spurts intermittently, but Notre Dame turned back to Coan. He turned back to Mayer for the win.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

12:49 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 4-yard pass from Jack Coan. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Toledo 0. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:15)

10:06 — Toledo field goal. Thomas Cluckey 31 yards. Notre Dame 7, Toledo 3. (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:39)

4:14 — Toledo field goal. Cluckey 32 yards. Notre Dame 7, Toledo 6. (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:49)

Second Quarter

9:21 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kyren Williams 43-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Toledo 6. (5 plays, 96 yards, 2:13)

1:04 — Toledo field goal. Cluckey 23 yards. Notre Dame 14, Toledo 9. (10 plays, 35 yards, 4:00)

0:46 — Toledo touchdown. Chris McDonald 27-yard interception return. Cluckey PAT good. Toledo 16, Notre Dame 14.

Fourth Quarter

12:25 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 48 yards. Notre Dame 17, Toledo 16. (13 plays, 55 yards, 6:11)

10:57 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 55-yard pass from Tyler Buchner. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Toledo 16. (1 play, 55 yards, 0:09)

7:48 — Toledo touchdown. Bryant Koback 8-yard rush. Two-point conversion attempt no good. Notre Dame 24, Toledo 22. (6 plays, 89 yards, 3:03)

1:35 — Toledo touchdown. Dequan Finn 26-yard rush. Cluckey PAT good. Toledo 29, Notre Dame 24. (7 plays, 73 yards, 1:51)

1:09 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mayer 18-yard pass. Two-point conversion good, Avery Davis pass to Williams. Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29. (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:26)

tweet to @d_farmer