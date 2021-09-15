Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If No. 12 Notre Dame (2-0) improves upon “the basic premise of football” this week, it should win its 26th consecutive home game, its 35th straight against an unranked opponent and Brian Kelly’s 105th as the Irish head coach, tying Knute Rockne for most in program history.

Those numbers are mentioned both as persistent reminders — particularly when it comes to Kelly’s arrival at Rockne’s threshold — and as evidence of the stability Notre Dame has found during this resurgence beginning in 2017. Kelly may feel his team needs to reevaluate most of its basics, but it has continued to do the things that lay the foundation for a winning program.

“Can’t even begin with the work that we have to do,” Kelly said after Saturday’s 32-29 win against Toledo. “Obviously, it starts with just the basic premises of football. Three turnovers, one of them was a touchdown.

“You don’t usually survive those games and win when you do that.”

Not to well, actually Kelly’s postgame generalization, but surviving those games has been a hallmark of those Irish streaks, winning one per season each of the last three — now four — years.

2021: Three turnovers lost, one forced in 32-29 victory against Toledo. Notre Dame outgained the Rockets by 96 yards.

2020: Three turnovers lost, two forced in 45-31 victory against Boston College. Notre Dame outgained the Eagles by 200 yards.

2019: Three turnovers lost, five forced in 35-20 victory against Virginia. The Cavaliers outgained Notre Dame by 16 yards.

2018: Three turnovers lost, two forced in 24-16 win against Ball State. Notre Dame outgained the Cardinals by 65 yards.

The theme there is obvious: Those trios of turnovers forced the Irish into somewhat competitive or outright worrisome games that otherwise never would have been so close.

The last time Notre Dame lost a game in which it committed three turnovers?

2017: Four turnovers lost, none forced in 41-8 loss at Miami. The Hurricanes outgained Notre Dame by 113 yards.

2017: Three turnovers lost, none forced in 38-20 loss at Stanford. Notre Dame outgained the Cardinal by 87 yards.

Bad memories for the Irish, obviously, but the biggest difference between those losses and the four wins is that Notre Dame failed to counter with its own defensive havoc.

SPEAKING OF HAVOC

The Irish two-point conversion play call in the closing minutes Saturday seemed bold, but Kelly said they have practiced that play — commonly known as the “Philly Special” — for years. It just does not usually break down such that fifth-year receiver Avery Davis, a former quarterback, has to make multiple reads.

Davis usually looks for the quarterback at the goal line, and if the defense has stayed disciplined and covered the quarterback, then Davis will try to run around the edge. Neither option was available against Toledo.

“He made a great play, stopped, redirected,” Kelly said. “We’ve never seen that in the play.”

ON CAPACITY, OR LACK THEREOF

Maybe this should not be made into a big deal until it is seen again, but it will be seen again, many times this season.

Notre Dame Stadium was 16,000 fans short of a sellout against the Rockets, the lowest attendance (60,009) since the stadium expansion following the 1996 season. There have been plenty of opponents with less name recognition than Toledo in that timespan. And while attendance has been gradually falling universally in recent years, this is a stark drop at Notre Dame.

The most likely reason for the empty seats is the understandable uneasiness with the state of the pandemic.

“Would I like 76,000 or whatever capacity is?” Kelly asked rhetorically on Monday. “Yes, but we’re living in a time where there’s electronic tickets, there’s COVID.”

If only something could have been done to encourage safety and smart decisions by the fans in attendance, thus encouraging the cautious among us to attend …

You're going to have a hard time convincing me this did not play a significant role in #NotreDame falling 17,000 tickets short of a sellout yesterday.

Only 60,000 in attendance … https://t.co/EOFMJ6VNJ3 — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 12, 2021

GOOD NEWS IF YOU COMPETITION

USC fired Clay Helton, thus bettering the chances the Trojans rejoin college football’s elite in the near future. Notre Dame football is more enjoyable when USC is succeeding.

A hot taek that many #NotreDame fans actively disagree with:

They want Helton to last at SC forever so the Trojans can continue to scuffle to 9-3, but isn't life more fun when USC is really good?

ND's 2017- surge has lacked one thing: A great USC game. So yeah, fire Helton. https://t.co/8lLpe26Ky3 — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 13, 2021

