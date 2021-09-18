Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The No. 12 Irish take (2-0) on Purdue (2-0) today at Notre Dame Stadium. Live coverage begins at 2:30 P.M. ET on NBC as well as on Peacock.

Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once signed up, you can find live coverage to all of the streaming service’s premium sports in the “browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

The Irish won their first two games despite uneven performances, needing a touchdown with 1:09 remaining to slip past Toledo last week, 32-29. Purdue had no such troubles against Connecticut, cruising to a 49-0 victory thanks to four touchdown passes from junior quarterback Jack Plummer. No, he is not related to former Arizona State great and 10-year NFL quarterback Jake Plummer, though Jack is from Arizona, adding to that natural wondering.

As a 7.5-point underdog, via PointsBet on Saturday morning, Purdue will be without leading rusher in Zander Horvath. Notre Dame continues to be without a bevy of linebackers — senior Shayne Simon (labrum), senior Paul Moala (Achilles) and junior Marist Liufau (dislocated ankle) — as well as freshman left tackle Blake Fisher (knee). Sophomore left tackle Michael Carmody is questionable with a sprained ankle.

#Purdue to be without its top running back, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020. https://t.co/cYTy8qLygM — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 13, 2021

The Irish have won 25 straight games at home and 34 straight against unranked opponents, not to mention seven straight against Purdue. The Boilermakers last beat Notre Dame in 2007 and last won in South Bend in 2004.

“ND on NBC” analyst Drew Brees lost twice at Notre Dame during his record-setting career leading Purdue’s offense. He will now need to avoid any first-person pronouns when describing the Boilermakers.

“That’s probably going to be tough,” Brees said Thursday during a conference call. “I can be a pro.”

How to watch Notre Dame vs Purdue: