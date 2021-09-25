Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — Neither Notre Dame’s nor Wisconsin’s offenses could move much against their respective stout defenses, so Irish running back Chris Tyree and Notre Dame’s defensive backs decided to not face the Badgers defense at all. Tyree’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter sparked No. 12 Notre Dame, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the closing minutes turned the win from simply impressive into an all-out 41-13 rout on Saturday at Soldier Field.

To start the fourth quarter, No. 18 Wisconsin (1-2) kicked a field goal to take a 13-10 lead that did not quite feel insurmountable, but after the Irish (4-0) had gained all of 32 yards in the third quarter, a long, game-winning drive in the final frame seemed unlikely.

Instead, Tyree fielded a fluttering kickoff at the 4-yard-line, somewhat cornered by the goal line. Once he found a crease across the field, Tyree’s speed took over. A few Badgers nearly caught him, but in the end, his speed won.

Chris Tyree can fly pic.twitter.com/EYtvZbUqi3 — Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) September 25, 2021

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz struggled all day — undone first by two interceptions thrown to Cam Hart and then undone entirely by throwing pick-sixes to Irish junior linebacker Jack Kiser and fifth-year linebacker Drew White in the closing minutes.

The Badgers had put together one touchdown drive when Tyree dashed for the end zone. They preferred to stick with a plodding ground game, but when 28 carries yield 74 yards, that ground game is unlikely to produce a needed score. Thus, Notre Dame’s defensive line knew it could dial back and pass rush Mertz, forcing a fumble three plays after Tyree’s touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne soon found senior receiver Kevin Austin for a 16-yard touchdown, and head coach Brian Kelly‘s record-setting 106th Irish win was sealed. The defensive touchdowns were only icing on the cake.

Pyne took over for starter Jack Coan after Coan suffered a left leg injury in the third quarter, costing him his chance to author an upset of his old team. The Wisconsin transfer finished with 158 yards on 15-of-29 passing, also throwing a touchdown to Austin, while Pyne threw for 81 yards on 6-of-8 passing. Austin caught six passes for 76 yards and the two scores.

IS THIS A CATCH? pic.twitter.com/Z2nVvkXuIW — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 25, 2021

Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner did not play after a hamstring injury plagued him the last week.

With the win, Kelly surpassed Knute Rockne’s record of 105 wins at Notre Dame, both their tenures lasting 12 seasons (to date).

Drew White and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa douse Brian Kelly. https://t.co/LEP40UUo8O — Tyler James (@TJamesNDI) September 25, 2021

STAT OF THE GAME

Giving up six sacks for a loss of 39 yards created a statistical oddity we will assume has not been done in program history.

#NotreDame's winning margin: Four touchdowns.

Notre Dame's rushing output: Three yards. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 25, 2021

Williams finished with 33 yards on 18 rush attempts, a 1.8 yards per carry average, with a long of seven yards.

SOME OTHER RAPID-FIRE STATS

— Wisconsin converted only one of 14 third downs.

— Mertz has now thrown one touchdown this season. Well, three if counting his gifts to Kiser and White.

— Junior linebacker JD Bertrand added to his team-leading tackle tally with a game-high eight, giving him 43 on the season.

— Notre Dame gave up 12 tackles for loss.

— Without fifth-year defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, backups Howard Cross and Jacob Lacey each notched two tackles with one for loss apiece.



SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

11:48 — Wisconsin field goal. Collin Larsh 37 yards. Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 0. (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:54)

Second Quarter

8:44 — Notre Dame field goal. Jonathan Doerer 51 yards. Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 3. (16 plays, 46 yards, 3:29)

4:48 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kevin Austin 36-yard pass from Jack Coan. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3. (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:18)

Third Quarter

9:53 — Wisconsin touchdown. Kendric Pryor 8-yard pass from Graham Mertz. Larsh PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 10. (4 plays, 56 yards, 2:01)

Fourth Quarter

14:14 — Wisconsin field goal. Larsh 27 yards. Wisconsin 13, Notre Dame 10. (9 plays, 30 yards, 3:44)

14:01 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 96-yard kickoff return. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Wisconsin 13.

9:34 — Notre Dame touchdown. Austin 16-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Wisconsin 13. (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:40)

3:10 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 37 yards. Notre Dame 27, Wisconsin 13. (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:45)

2:13 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jack Kiser 66-yard interception return. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 13.

1:01 — Notre Dame touchdown. Drew White 48-yard interception return. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13.

Inside the Irish No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 18 Wisconsin: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s defense, big-play threats will need to... Drew White’s on- and off-field growth has Notre Dame primed for Wisconsin...

tweet to @d_farmer