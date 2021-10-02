Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offensive struggles caught up to the No. 9 Irish to such an extreme, they basically scored for No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday in a 24-13 Bearcats victory. The first Notre Dame turnover cost the Irish one of their few genuine scoring opportunities, and the next two gifts set up Bearcats scores. Those 10 points off turnovers set up Cincinnati on a day when Notre Dame could hardly sustain a drive in the first half, creating too large a deficit to overcome late.

The self-inflicted Irish debacle began when the Bearcats defensive end Myjai Sanders hit freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner as he threw a pass near his own end zone. The wounded duck was easily intercepted and returned to the 8-yard-line, only not a defensive score because of Notre Dame senior receiver Kevin Austin’s hustle.

Austin was only delaying the inevitable, as Cincinnati (4-0) found the end zone three plays later for a lead it would not relinquish.

On the ensuing kickoff, Irish sophomore running back Chris Tyree muffed his catch, the ball bouncing off his upper body back upfield toward the Bearcats coverage unit. Cincinnati’s fumble recovery set up a field goal soon after.

"We didn't take care of the basics today. All we had to do was be efficient at the basics." – Brian Kelly — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

By the time Notre Dame (4-1) could force a turnover of its own, the Bearcats had staked themselves to a 17-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Irish junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey forced a fumble which fifth-year linebacker Drew White returned well into Cincinnati territory. The following 3-yard touchdown from junior running back Kyren Williams restored some momentum to Notre Dame, momentum that grew throughout the fourth quarter and peaked when sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne found senior receiver Braden Lenzy for a 32-yard score.

But the Bearcats responded with a quick and efficient touchdown drive to snuff out any hopes of an Irish miracle, star quarterback Desmond Ridder taking a designed run six yards into the end zone.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly turning to Pyne to start the second half gave the Irish a spark — a spark maintained by avoiding any second-half turnovers. Pyne completed 9 of 22 passes for 143 yards and the score, adding four rushes for 18 yards, compared to starter Jack Coan‘s 14-of-22 for 114 yards and an interception in the first half.

That interception did not lead to a Cincinnati score, but it came at the goal line to end Notre Dame’s opening drive, a scoring chance squandered and a long afternoon foreshadowed.

Oh right I almost forgot. Cincinnati made bank today. https://t.co/9Zo1MYwU6L — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 2, 2021

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

12:09 — Cincinnati touchdown. Leonard Taylor 1-yard pass from Desmond Ridder. Cole Smith PAT good. Cincinnati 7, Notre Dame 0. (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:12)

10:32 — Cincinnati field goal. Smith 23 yards. Cincinnati 10, Notre Dame 0. (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:32)

0:40 — Cincinnati touchdown. Tre Tucker 27-yard pass from Ridder. Smith PAT good. Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0. (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:08)

Third Quarter

1:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kyren Williams 3-yard rush. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 7. (4 plays, 38 yards, 2:01)

Fourth Quarter

8:20 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 32-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Doerer PAT no good. Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 13. (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:08)

5:08 — Cincinnati touchdown. Ridder 6-yard run. Smith PAT good. Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13. (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:12)

