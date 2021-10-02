Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats take on No. 9 Notre Dame today, as the Irish host a top-10 match-up in South Bend for the second straight season.

Live coverage begins at 2:30 ET on Peacock and NBC. Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once you’re signed up you can find live coverage to all of the streaming services premium sports in the “browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Irish head coach Brian Kelly earned his 106th career win in Saturday’s 41-13 victory over the Badgers, surpassing the legendary Knute Rockne for the most head coaching wins in the program’s history. Notre Dame trailed 13-10 in the fourth quarter after losing starting quarterback Jack Coan to a leg injury but scored 31 unanswered points as Chris Tyree returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Drew Pyne threw his first career touchdown pass and the Irish returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Notre Dame’s defense forced five turnovers — the four interceptions give the Irish nine on the season, tied for most in the country — while holding the Badgers offense to 318 total yards. According to Kelly, Coan will be the starter on Saturday if he’s healthy.

Jack Coan is "ahead of where [Brian Kelly] thought he would be on Wednesday."#NotreDame is getting all three QBs ready. (including Tyler Buchner/hamstring) — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 30, 2021

Cincinnati is 3-0 this season and will enter today’s match-up well rested after an idle week. The Bearcats, led by coach Luke Fickell, have outscored their opponents 129-45 this season, including a 38-24 come-from-behind victory at Indiana. Cincinnati’s defense is one of the best in the country, allowing 15 points a game and forcing nine turnovers.

Saturday’s game will be only the second meeting between the two teams. The last time Notre Dame and Cincinnati faced off was in 1900 when the Irish defeated the Bearcats 58-0 at Cartier Field.

"It's going to be a tough one and we know that. That's why we come to @NotreDame."@NDFootball wide receiver @blspeedy21 joined @JacCollinsworth on the NDonNBC podcast presented by @Underarmour to discuss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bearcats: https://t.co/hCPhS9xfCL pic.twitter.com/5G24gS2P4G — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 30, 2021

How to watch Cincinnati vs Notre Dame:

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

When : Saturday, October 2

Start Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App