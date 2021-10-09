Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame is clearly incapable of playing a ho-hum game in 2021, or even a game that is merely close rather than riddled with quarterback questions and capped by a dramatic comeback.

Even for Brian Kelly, the Irish quarterback dynamics in Saturday’s 32-29 win at Virginia Tech may have reached a new level of absurd. Kelly benched his veteran starter after a dismal first quarter only for his promising freshman to backslide into the mistakes of youth before injury forced that veteran starter back into the fray. At that point, with Notre Dame (5-1) trailing by eight points late in the fourth quarter, Jack Coan seemed to have the odds stacked against him.

But at no point did he flinch, proceeding to complete five of six passes for 58 yards and then completing a baffling two-point conversion to senior receiver Kevin Austin to tie the game at 29. After the Hokies went three-and-out, Coan again showed impressive poise, completing two quick passes for 35 yards to put the Irish into field-goal range.

Fifth-year kicker Jonathan Doerer took that chance to hit his second game-winning field goal of the year, both on the road.

“Proud of the way our guys battled,” Kelly said to ACC Network sideline reporter Kelsey Riggs afterward. “This game’s hard, right? We made it harder tonight. We made some mistakes. We just kept battling.”

Those mistakes largely traced to Notre Dame’s quarterbacks, though Coan did not make any egregious ones while he struggled in the first quarter. On three drives, the Irish gained a total of 17 yards, going three-and-out twice on possessions that lost yards. There was no sign of promise that would discourage Kelly from inserting freshman Tyler Buchner.

After Buchner’s first drive led to a quick touchdown, the notable moment was when he took the field on a second drive. Kelly had said Buchner would play in his tried situation role, no matter who Notre Dame started at quarterback, but the second consecutive drive implied something more than a situational substitution, and Buchner delivered. The Irish scored three times in quick order with Buchner at the helm.

But Virginia Tech’s defense scored, courtesy of a gift of an interception to Hokies cornerback Jermaine Waller which Waller returned for a touchdown, and Buchner was lucky to not have thrown another pick-six. When he did eventually throw a second interception, he also suffered an apparent ankle injury.

Re-enter Coan.

“Jack gets taken out, but he comes back and leads an incredible drive,” Kelly said. “We have players stepping up. … That’s why we wanted [Coan] with us. All these guys were not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I love coaching these guys because they just keep playing.”

Drew White: "Jack (Coan) is a stone cold killer." — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) October 10, 2021

Without sophomore tight end Michael Mayer (groin strain), senior receiver Joe Wilkins (MCL tear) and sophomore running back Chris Tyree (turf toe) throughout the fourth quarter, not to mention Buchner, Notre Dame had little choice but just to keep playing with what it had. Coan made the most of it.

“Just do my job,” he said. “I have a lot of great playmakers and linemen around me. … You continue to stay focused and help out as much as you can.”

Coan finished with 108 yards on 9-of-12 passing, with 7-of-9 and 93 yards of that coming in the winning effort.

“It’s all about winning, doesn’t matter how pretty it is,” he said.

Buchner went 6-of-14 for 113 yards, adding 67 yards on 12 rush attempts.

#NotreDame have a tough rushing day today?

"Today was like a coming out party for us!" — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 10, 2021

The Irish rushed for 185 yards on 41 rushes, sacks adjusted, an average of 4.51 yards per carry.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

3:21 — Virginia Tech touchdown. Raheem Blackshear 7-yard rush. Parker Romo PAT good. Virginia Tech 7, Notre Dame 0. (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:54)

Second Quarter

10:35 — Virginia Tech field goal. Romo 19 yards. Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 0. (14 plays, 59 yards, 6:17)

6:51 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tyler Buchner 3-yard rush. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 7. (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:44)

0:32 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kyren Williams 8-yard pass from Buchner. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 10. (9 plays, 80 yards, 0:59)

0:00 — Virginia Tech field goal. Romo 52 yards. Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 13. (5 plays, 46 yards, 0:24)

Third Quarter

8:53 — Virginia Tech field goal. Romo 26 yards. Virginia Tech 16, Notre Dame 14. (11 plays, 61 yards, 6:01)

4:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 10-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 16. (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:56)

0:50 — Virginia Tech touchdown. Jermaine Waller 26-yard interception return. 2-point conversion attempt intercepted by Bo Bauer. Virginia Tech 22, Notre Dame 21.

Fourth Quarter

3:55 — Virginia Tech touchdown. Braxton Burmeister 19-yard rush. Romo PAT good. Virginia Tech 29, Notre Dame 21. (8 plays, 56 yards, 3:43)

2:26 — Notre Dame touchdown. Avery Davis 4-yard touchdown from Jack Coan. 2-point conversion attempt good, Kevin Austin 2-yard catch. Virginia Tech 29, Notre Dame 29. (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:29)

0:17 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 48 yards. Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29. (7 plays, 45 yards, 1:39)

Brian Kelly says it was Jonathan Doerer who told him to not worry about the laser. "Coach, let's just kick it." — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 10, 2021

Inside the Irish No. 14 Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction Notre Dame’s thorough run struggles may finally reach needed reprieve Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s weekend begins with the obvious question,...

tweet to @d_farmer