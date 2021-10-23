Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton questionable to return against USC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton is “questionable” to return against USC tonight after an apparent knee injury suffered late in the first quarter.

Hamilton was attempting to tackle star Trojans receiver Drake London along the sideline when he fell awkwardly. Hamilton headed to the injury tent and could then be seen throughout the second quarter on the sideline, moving slowly, without his helmet.

Kyle Hamilton — still sans helmet — has spent this drive talking with QBs Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 24, 2021

London, meanwhile, helped USC down the field to a field goal to cut into Notre Dame’s early 10-0 lead. Halfway through the second quarter, he already had eight catches for 103 yards, a headache for the Irish secondary even with Hamilton, let alone without the likely first-team All-American.

0.65 EPA/Target so far for Drake London — Notre Dame Football Stats & Analytics (@ND_FB_Analytics) October 24, 2021

After London led the way to that field goal, Notre Dame responded with a 75-yard drive ending with a Kyren Williams touchdown for a 17-3 lead with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter.