Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Tar Heels vs Irish this Saturday night as North Carolina heads to South Bend for the first time in seven years. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once signed up, you can find live coverage to all of the streaming service’s premium sports in the “Browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com.

The Irish improved to 6-1 with last Saturday’s 31-16 triumph at home over cross-country rival USC. Quarterback Jack Coan went 20-for-28 with 189 pass yards, one touchdown and an interception. The graduate transfer once again shared snaps with freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner who was 2-for-2 with 24 yards and scored a rushing touchdown late in the fourth. Junior Kyren Williams finished with a season-high 25 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns, catching six passes for 42 yards in Saturday’s win.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame lost All-American safety Kyle Hamilton to a knee injury in the first quarter on Saturday and will miss this week’s game against the Tar Heels’ heralded passing attack. Senior DJ Brown will start in Hamilton’s absence, ironic considering Brown had to step in for Hamilton at North Carolina last year then Hamilton was ejected in the second quarter for targeting.

The Tar Heels are 4-3 after beating Miami, 45-42, two weeks ago. The team is led by junior quarterback Sam Howell who has started every game (32) since joining the Tar Heels as a freshman in 2019. The North Carolina native has a total of 23 touchdowns (18 pass, 5 rush) and 6 interceptions on the season. Howell, already UNC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (86), is on pace for a third consecutive season with 3,000-plus passing yards and 30+ touchdowns. He enters this game just 300 passing yards shy from becoming the Tar Heels’ all-time leading passer.

Saturday’s game will be the sixth meeting between these schools in the last 46 years. Notre Dame has had the upper hand in this series, winning 3 straight, 9 of the last 10, and 19 of 21 all-time. North Carolina has never won a game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame’s Opponents: November may be coming, but skip the usual... Leftovers & Links: The ‘Lights’ at Notre Dame, and a Kyle... Things We Learned: ‘Hurry-up Jack’ not just a two-minute drill...

How to watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame:

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

When : Saturday, October 30

Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App