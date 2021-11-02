Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame’s slim chances at reaching the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years are now exceedingly tenuous after the selection committee has released its first rankings, and the Irish (7-1) appeared at No. 10 in Tuesday night’s initial top 15.

Ahead of Notre Dame are four unbeaten Power Five teams (Georgia at No. 1, Michigan State at No. 4, Oklahoma at No. 8 and Wake Forest at No. 9), unbeaten Cincinnati with its win against the Irish in early October at No. 6 and a quartet of one-loss teams with more impressive wins than anything Notre Dame can claim or will be able to claim.

Aside from the Bearcats, the only Irish opponent, past or present, in the top 25 is Wisconsin (5-3) at No. 21, further limiting Notre Dame’s chances at moving up the rankings via impressive wins. The only tenable path into the top four for the Irish will come via others losing and losing often.

A #NotreDame-Cincinnati rematch in the Fiesta Bowl is now very much on the table and would not be fair to anybody whatsoever, namely the Bearcats. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 2, 2021

No. 1: Georgia

No. 2: Alabama

No. 3: Michigan State

No. 4: Oregon

No. 5: Ohio State

No. 6: Cincinnati

No. 7: MIchigan

No. 8: Oklahoma

No. 9: Wake Forest

No. 10: Notre Dame

Notre Dame hosts Navy on Saturday at 3:30 ET on NBC. Note: That is 3:30 ET, an hour later than most afternoon home games.

Percent likelihood to win out the regular season, per FEI (undefeated teams, and one-loss P5s): 85% Georgia

58% Alabama

48% Cincinnati

38% UTSA

29% Notre Dame

27% Ohio St

24% Michigan

21% Oklahoma St

20% Wake Forest

13% Baylor

13% Oregon

11% Oklahoma

5% Michigan St — Brian Fremeau (@bcfremeau) November 2, 2021

